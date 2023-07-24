For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New Zealand’s justice minister has stepped down after she reportedly failed an alcohol breath test following a car crash on Sunday night.

Kiri Allan, 39, was charged with driving carelessly and refusing to accompany a police officer.

Prime minister Chris Hipkins said Ms Allan was detained at the central police station in Wellington for about four hours after ramming into a parked car at 9pm on Sunday.

Less than three months away from the national elections, Ms Allan’s recent incident marks the latest in a string of missteps and scandals involving the Hipkin administration ministers.

She is the fourth cabinet minister to leave since March. According to polls, the conservative opposition has either caught up or slightly surpassed the incumbent liberals, setting the stage for a closely contested race.

Ms Allan would continue to serve as a member of parliament.

No one was injured in the crash. Police said her breath test showed she was over the legal alcohol limit. She was issued an infringement notice in relation to the breath test.

"She understood that retaining her ministerial warrant was untenable, especially for a justice minister to be charged with criminal offending," said the prime minister in a press conference.

Ms Allan returned to work last Monday after taking time off for her mental health following her publicized split with her partner.

After confirming her separation with her partner last month she was accused of poor working relationships with her staffers.

Mr Hipkins said had a conversation with Ms Allan on Monday morning and told her he thought she wasn’t in a fit state to remain a minister.

He told her that it was untenable for a justice minister to be charged with criminal offending and she agreed to step down from her ministerial roles.

"While her alleged actions are inexcusable, I’ve been advised she was experiencing extreme emotional distress at the time of the incident," Mr Hipkins said. "Her recent personal struggles with mental health have been well documented and it appears some of those issues came to a head yesterday."

In a statement, Ms Allan said the incident “show I wasn’t okay, and I’ve let myself and my colleagues down”.

"Over recent weeks I’ve faced a number of personal difficulties. I took time off to address those, and believed I was okay to juggle those challenges with the pressure of being a minister," she added.

The resignation was latest blow to Mr Hipkins who had said it has been a "messy" time in his own party, ahead of elections on 14 October.

In the last month, transport and immigration minister Michael Wood resigned due to his failure to disclose a potential conflict of interest related to his stock ownership.

In May, customs minister Meka Whaitiri was dismissed from her role after switching her allegiance to a different political party, causing upheaval within the government’s ranks.

In March, police minister Stuart Nash was fired for providing confidential information to donors, which came to light in a concerning revelation.