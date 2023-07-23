Independent TV
Japan fans stay behind after Women’s World Cup match to clean stands
Japanese fans stayed behind to clean the stands following their team’s opening Women’s World Cup match.
Footage shared by the BBC showed several supporters walking around the stadium with bags, picking up the rubbish left behind.
Japanese fans have become known in recent years for their efforts to clean stands and they did the same at the men’s World Cup in Russia in 2018 and in Qatar four years later.
On the pitch, Japan beat Zambia 5-0 at the FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton, New Zealand.
