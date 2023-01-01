For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has died after falling from a bull and being struck by the animal at a rodeo in Australia.

The 25-year-old, from New South Wales, suffered serious chest injuries during the incident at the annual New Year’s Rodeo at Warwick Showgrounds in Queensland.

He was rushed to hospital but died later from his injuries.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday morning, the organisers wrote: “It is with great sadness that the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society Inc wishes to confirm the passing of a competitor in the Novice Bull Ride at our 2022 New Year’s Eve Rodeo.

“The management committee of the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society Inc extends their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the competitor.”

Jason Hall, chair of the National Rodeo Association, told ABC News the man was “bucked off his bull about halfway through the ride and the bull’s back feet came in contact with the competitor”.

“As far as protective equipment, he was wearing a helmet and a protective vest – he was taking all the precautions.

“But they are obviously to help limit any injury, it can’t obviously prevent everything from happening.”

The annual event was attended by Queensland Police who assisted paramedics before the man was transported to hospital. (EPA)

Mr Hall said the man’s death had hit the rodeo community hard.

“Most people I’ve spoken to are pretty upset about it. I understand the competitor had a young family, so obviously an extremely tough time for the family.”

Commenting on the statement, Tabitha Cann wrote: “As the DJ for this event, I am deeply saddened ... my deepest condolences to his family ... I wish to thank all the volunteers and paramedics who did all they could for this young cowboy.”

The organisers went on to state that they would be “passing the hat around” at an upcoming event to assist “any way we can financially for the family with funeral arrangements, and where possible, any long-term care for the family”.

Organisers concluded their statement by saying: “Please understand that this is a very difficult time for the family, the Society, the National Rodeo Association, and his fellow competitors, so we request that the privacy of the family is upheld at this difficult time.”

A report on the man’s death will be prepared for the coroner by Queensland Police Service.