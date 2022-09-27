Feral pigs torment residents in New Zealand capital
Wellington City Council says feral pig population in suburbs has been expanding
An increase in the population of wild pigs in New Zealand’s capital Wellington has meant that the animals are now entering suburban gardens and killing baby goats and intimidating dogs.
Residents in Brooklyn said that wild pigs have ended up on popular walking tracks and in backyards.
Naomi Steenkamp, who raises goats on her property behind the Brooklyn wind turbine, said to Stuff that her own kid goats had been “eaten alive” by the wild pigs.
“I don’t think people realise how big they are,” she was quoted as saying after her husband shot and killed one that she thought weighed 120kg over the weekend.
According to the Wellington City Council, the feral pig population in the suburbs of Brooklyn has been expanding and causing problems for locals.
However, it is difficult to put a number on the increase in the number of wild pigs.
But “there has clearly been an upsurge”, Richard Maclean, the council’s spokesperson was quoted as saying to The Guardian.
“Given that we’re now getting complaints about pigs appearing in backyards, that gives an indication that the population must be burgeoning,” he said.
“People tend to think of Wellington city as this pristine place where you couldn’t possibly have pigs or goats,” Mr Maclean added.
The wild animals were hindering the council’s efforts to regenerate native bush and bring back birdlife.
Residents have also been raising an alarm on social media about the wild pigs intimidating pet dogs. The wild pig population has increased after the Covid-19 lockdowns as hunting was limited.
New Zealand Pighunting Association President Warren Petersen said that the first Covid-19 lockdown meant hunters could not get out and pig numbers grew.
“I was getting phone calls from all over the North Island about the pig explosion,” he was quoted as saying.
Mr MacLean said that while the situation may be worsening now, the solution is not to pick up guns.
“It is a bit of a wild scene down there. But [we don’t] want people to suddenly think they can get in there and start helping out, taking in guns and dogs … We want to avoid total mayhem and conflict and keep everyone safe,” he said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies