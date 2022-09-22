Hundreds of whales stranded on Tasmanian beach

Around 230 pilot whales became stranded on a beach in Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania on Wednesday, 21 September.

Tragically, authorities said that only 35 of the pod had survived by Thursday morning.

The stranding is the second to occur in Tasmania in a matter of days, after 14 dead sperm whales washed ashore on King Island, and occurred two years to the day after the largest mass-stranding in Australia’s history in the harbour.

On 21 September 2021, 470 long-finned pilot whales were found in Macquarie Harbour, with 111 rescued in a week-long effort.

