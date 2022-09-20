New York and New Zealand connected by first-ever direct flight

Auckland and New York have been connected by the launch of Air New Zealand’s first-ever direct flight.

The debut flight on the new route touched down at JFK Airport on Saturday, 17 September, after 16 hours in the air.

“As one of the world’s greatest cities, Air New Zealand is proud to add The Big Apple” to its list of 29 international destinations,” CEO Greg Foran told CNN.

Mr Foran added that their newest addition will be their “flagship route.”

