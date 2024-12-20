Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The fate of Sydney’s world-famous New Year’s Eve fireworks display hangs in the balance this year, police say, due to industrial action by rail unions.

The New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb on Friday said she was considering a formal recommendation to cancel the fireworks, expressing “grave concerns” over the safety of 250,000 commuters due to the ongoing industrial action by rail unions.

Union officials accused the police commissioner of scaremongering for threatening to cancel the iconic event.

Train workers across the city are set to hold industrial action called by the Rail, Tram and Bus Union, after a federal court rejected the state government’s plea to block the walkout.

"Each year, we police New Year’s Eve on the basis that 250,000 people can come into the city and then safely leave the city," Ms Webb said.

"Leaving the city is based on access to transport, including trains. And if trains aren’t available, and people can’t leave the city, I have very large concerns of the risk that will create to the public because families won’t be able to get home and they’ll be trapped in the city with no way out.

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House (L) during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney on 1 January 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

"I haven’t ruled out that I will recommend to the government that we cancel the fireworks. It’s that serious."

RTBU state secretary Toby Warnes called the threat to cancel the fireworks a "tactic" and said police had an "ulterior motive".

"Instead of attempting to resolve the dispute the government is resorting to hysteria and scaring the public of NSW," he said.

The union said 25 partial work bans are now in place, as well as a walkout on part of the signalling system, and a limit has been imposed on the number of kilometres the remaining workers will travel.

He claimed the strike would have “minimal impact” on services as staffing levels for train guards and drivers on 31 December had already been boosted by 40 per cent.

"At most it would have minimal impact ... yes crew can work less kilometres but with 40 per cent extra staff on, the impact would be absolutely nowhere near ... visible to the public," Mr Warnes said.

“There will absolutely still be trains running on New Year’s Eve,” Mr Warnes told ABC Radio.

Commuters in Sydney faced significant disruption on Thursday after some services were cancelled or delayed.

Passengers have been asked to delay non-essential travel or consider alternate transport options.

In preparations for New Year’s Eve, an additional 1,000 train services have been scheduled for what is supposed to be the busiest night of the year for Sydney Trains, according to Sydney Trains chief executive Matt Longland.

Over the past several months, negotiations between RTBU and the state government have continued as RTBU has taken a firm and uncompromising stance regarding its demands, refusing to back down.

The RTBU, representing Sydney Trains employees, is seeking a 32 per cent pay increase over four years – equivalent to an 8 per cent annual raise – and a 35-hour work week without any reduction in pay.

Union members are advocating for an extra 1 per cent employer contribution to their superannuation, along with the inclusion of superannuation payments for all hours worked and during parental leave.

A spokesperson for Transport and Acting Night-time Economy and Tourism Minister Jo Haylen acknowledged that the government and the union remain “a long way apart” in their discussions.

The NSW government has promised to take “very possible measures” so that Sydney’s train network is not disrupted for commuters over Christmas and New Year’s. It has lodged a request for the Fair Work Commission to terminate industrial action “to protect New Year’s Eve and stop rail disruption”.