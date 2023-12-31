New Years: Sydney welcomes in 2024 with epic fireworks display over Harbour

Watch as Australia became the latest to welcome the New Year, with an extravagant 12-minute fireworks display over the iconic Sydney Harbour.

Thousands gathered in and around the harbour to get a good spot and crowd the vantage points.

The crowd counted down to zero before eight tonnes of pyrotechnics erupted from the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House as music blasted from the speakers.

The midnight celebration was preceded by an eight-minute ‘family fireworks’ show at 9pm before the main event.

Sydney followed Auckland in New Zealand, who started their celebrations at 11am GMT.