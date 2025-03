Tsunami warning lifted after 7.1 earthquake hits near Tonga in the South Pacific

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A strong 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit near Tonga, prompting an initial tsunami warning that was later lifted for the Pacific island country.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at a depth of 29 kilometers (18 miles) and was centered about 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of the main island in the early morning hours of Monday local time. Hours later, a second 6.1 magnitude quake hit in the same area.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii issued an alert following the first quake saying hazardous waves could be possible but later said there was no longer a tsunami threat. A warning was also cancelled hours later by the country's disaster management office.

Tsunami sirens could be heard after the 1:18 a.m. quake urging residents to move inland in a live video streamed by the Tonga Broadcasting Commission. People in the capital, Nuku'alofa, were seen moving inland or to higher ground before officials gave the all-clear for residents to return home.

There were no initial reports of casualties, TBC said, and Tongans posting on social media reported being able to place calls with most of the inhabited island chains that make up the country. It was too soon to know the extent of any damage, which would be assessed in daylight, the broadcaster added, but none was immediately reported.

Tongan taekwondo athlete Pita Taufatofua posted to Facebook that items fell from shelves and tables and pictures fell from the walls during the shaking.

“Was hard to stand up,” he wrote. “Never felt an earthquake go for that long.”

Tonga is a country in Polynesia made up of 171 islands with a population of just over 100,000 people, most of whom live on the main island of Tongatapu. It is 1,800 km (1,100 miles) north east of New Zealand and situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a tectonic region of earthquakes and volcanoes.

The low-lying island nation was devastated by a tsunami in 2022 that was prompted by a volcanic eruption. Three people were killed.