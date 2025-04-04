Penguins, pay up: Trump slaps tariffs on uninhabited islands near Antarctica

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump announced wide-reaching tariffs against many U.S. trade partners on Wednesday — but the list inexplicably includes a series of uninhabited islands near Antarctica.

The Trump administration has placed a 10 percent “reciprocal tariff” on the Heard and McDonald Islands, which are external territories of Australia near Antarctica, home to penguins, seals and glaciers.

The islands are entirely uninhabited by humans and only accessible via a two-week voyage from Perth via a boat.

“Nowhere on Earth is safe,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Thursday.

The White House did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for information on why Trump chose to target uninhabited islands.

open image in gallery Penguins stand on Heard Island, an uninhabited Australian territory that President Donald Trump has targeted with tariffs ( AUSTRALIAN ANTARCTIC DIVISION/AF )

Norfolk Island, a tiny volcanic outcrop in the South Pacific, also found itself on Trump’s list.

The move has left the island’s 2,188 residents scratching their heads, a mixture of amusement and bewilderment rippling through the community.

For Richard Cottle, owner of a local concrete-mixing business, the explanation is simple: "It was just a mistake."

The island, located roughly 600 miles off eastern Australia, boasts a limited export trade, primarily Kentia palm seeds, the value of which falls well below $1million annually, and mostly shipped to Europe.

open image in gallery Australian PM Anthony Albanese was bemused by Norfolk Island’s tariff ( EPA )

"Norfolk Island is a little dot in the world," Cottle explained. "We don't export anything."

The island's inclusion on the list of territories subject to the tariff, alongside major global economies, highlights the seemingly indiscriminate nature of the new trade measures. Dozens of other small territories, similarly lacking significant manufacturing or export industries, also found themselves unexpectedly targeted.

Some, like the Heard and McDonald Islands in the Antarctic, which like Norfolk Island is overseen by Australia, did not even have human inhabitants. No matter - as of Thursday, they faced a 10 per cent tariff for exports to the U.S.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, on the campaign trail ahead of an election in a month, told the media his country did better than most with a tariff of 10 per cent - half of what the EU was hit with and one-third of what China got - but he had no explanation for Norfolk Island.

"Last time I looked, Norfolk Island was a part of Australia," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. The separate, higher tariff "was somewhat unexpected and a bit strange", he added.

open image in gallery Norfolk Island has a population of just 2,188 ( AFP via Getty Images )

According to U.S. government data, the U.S. has recorded trade deficits with Norfolk Island for the past three years. The island exported $300,000 worth of goods to the U.S. in 2022, $700,000 in 2023 and $200,000 in 2024. Its imports from the U.S. stayed at $100,000 in those years.

Norfolk Island's imports from the U.S. peaked at $11.7 million in 2020, when no exports were recorded. The data did not specify what goods were traded.

Other Norfolk Island business owners could think of no manufacturing industry on the island, and added that its main industry by far was tourism.

One pest control business owner, who asked not to be named, said that although they did not export to the U.S., they imported some rodent bait from the U.S. via Australia.

"Products from Norfolk Island are going to have a 29 per cent tariff? Well, there is no product, so it's not going to have an effect," said Gye Duncan, who owns a tax consultancy on the island.

"They probably don't even know where Norfolk Island is in the world. It's just probably an anomaly."

With reporting by the AP.