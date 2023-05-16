At least six people are dead and others are missing after a fire broke out at a four-storey hostel in Wellington, New Zealand.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed on Tuesday morning local time that at least six people were dead at the Loafers Lodge hostel, adding that “there are likely to be more”.
Authorities said they believed that up to ten people were dead, but that estimate might change as they continue to investigate.
Local fire chief Nick Pyatt said it was a “once in a decade fire” for the nation’s capital, describing the tragedy as “the worst nightmare for us”.
Nick Pyatt, district manager for Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ), said: “This is a tragic event for all involved. My heartfelt condolences go to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives.
"It doesn’t get worse than this. This is a once-in-a-decade fire for Wellington. It’s the worst nightmare for us.”
Hostel housed vulnerable people under charity care
A major Wellington social service agency has said that many of the Loafers Lodge residents are vulnerable people who are under its are.
The Wellington City Mission, a charitable trust that supports people in need, told the New Zealand news website Stuff that it had been looking after a "significant proportion" of hostel residents.
"This is an absolute disaster," said mission head Murray Edridge. "These are people who are inherently vulnerable anyway. It’s a tragedy for our community."
The hostel has long been used as an emergency housing provider for homeless people, and was last listed as such by the Ministry of Social Development in 2021.
New Zealand's prime minister Chris Hipkin said on Tuesday morning local time that six have been confirmed killed and "there are likely to be more" at the Loafers Lodge hostel in southern Wellington.
Police said they believed the total number of dead was lower than ten, but were still waiting to gain access to the building and confirm that figure.
