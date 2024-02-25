British tourist, 59, dies while on flight to Chile with wife

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man believed to be a British tourist has died while on a flight to Chile with his wife.

The 59-year-old and his partner were travelling from the Falkland Islands to the southern Chilean city of Punta Arenas on Saturday when the tragedy unfolded.

The holidaymaker passed away before the plane, which was operated by Chilean airline LATAM, landed.

He and his wife had been set to take a second flight to the country’s capital Santiago de Chile.

Chilean police from a homicide unit met the aircraft when it arrived at Carlos Ibanez del Campo Airport.

Diego Díaz, Deputy Commissioner of the specialist unit based in Punta Arenas, told local press: "On Saturday, on the instructions of local prosecutors, detectives from the Punta Arenas Homicide Brigade went to Carlos Ibanez del Campo Airport after a British tourist aged 59 died inside a plane while it was travelling from the Falkland Islands to Punta Arenas before his connecting flight to Santiago."

Confirming officers had discovered nothing to suggest his death had been the result of a crime, Díaz added: "The man's wife was interviewed and said he had several underlying health issues."

A post-mortem due to take place on Sunday or Monday is expected to confirm he died of natural causes.

The whereabouts of the unnamed man's wife on Sunday was not immediately clear.

