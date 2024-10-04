Bayesian yacht sinking latest: Captain describes terrifying moment boat sunk ahead of Mike Lynch’s inquest
Captain of nearby boat recalls seeing ‘big, black triangle’ going down in lightning
The captain of a boat near the Bayesian has described the terrifying moment he believes he saw the superyacht sink in Sicily.
In a new ITV documentary airing tonight, Karsten Borner, captain of the Sir Robert Baden Powell, said: “In the lightning, I saw a big, black triangle – and this might have been the moment when the ship sank ... We were looking at the radars and she was gone.”
It comes ahead of the inquests into the deaths of those who lost their lives in the 19 August tragedy.
British technology tycoon Mike Lynch, 59, died in the freak storm off the coast of the Italian island, along with his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, four other passengers and the vessel’s chef.
Inquests into the deaths of Dr Lynch, Hannah, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his 71-year-old wife Judy Bloomer are set to open at Suffolk Coroner’s Court on Friday morning.
A photograph of the Bayesian, which was taken by a passenger on board a neighbouring yacht 14 minutes before the disaster, is being broadcast in the new programme. It appears to show a door in the superyacht’s hull was closed, contradicting allegations crew mistakenly left it open and enabled water to flood the 56-metre yacht.
Recap: Mike Lynch ‘likely died of suffocation’ after running out of oxygen on sunken yacht
British tech tycoon Mike Lynch is likely to have died of suffocation after running out of oxygen, according to a source close to the investigation.
They cited initial examinations carried out in September after the businessman’s body was recovered from the family yacht that sank off Sicily’s coast the previous month during a freak weather incident.
Mr Lynch died alongside his 18-year-old daughter, the boat’s chef and four others, who were onboard the British-flagged superyacht Bayesian to celebrate his recent acquittal after a lengthy decade-long legal battle.
The inquests into his death and three others’ opens on Friday.
My colleague Holly Evans reported:
Mike Lynch ‘likely died of suffocation’ after running out of oxygen on sunken yacht
Initial examinations on his daughter Hannah Lynch remain inconclusive
This is the moment a red flare distress signal was launched from the fateful Bayesian superyacht. British technology tycoon Mike Lynch, 59, died in the freak storm off the coast of the Italian island, along with his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, four other passengers and the vessel’s chef. The footage was shown in a new ITV documentary, The Sinking of a Superyacht: How Safe is Your Voyage, which aired on Thursday (3 October). It comes ahead of the inquests into the deaths of those who lost their lives in the 19 August tragedy. Inquests into the deaths of Dr Lynch, Hannah, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his 71-year-old wife Judy Bloomer are set to open at Suffolk Coroner’s Court on Friday morning.
Rescue diver discloses why Hannah Lynch’s body was found last
A rescue diver has disclosed the reason why Hannah Lynch’s body was the last to be found.
Speaking on a new ITV documentary, he said: “Because the girl was small, petite, her body was hidden behind mattresses, so it took longer to find her.”
He said the discovery of the 18-year-old’s body was a particularly devastating moment for those involved in the search.
Bayesian drifted 400 metres when freak storm struck, reveals tracking data
The Bayesian drifted as far as 400 metres when the freak storm struck the superyacht off the coast off Sicily.
Tracking data from the Italian coastguard showed the vessel drifted 400 metres in the early hours of 19 August.
Just 16 minutes after the storm hit, the boat sank, accroding to a new ITV documentary on the tragedy.
‘It was so full of water that it was difficult to breathe’: Captain of nearby boat tells of fatal storm
The captain of a ship near the Bayesian has described the fatal storm in which the superyacht sank as “so full of water that it was difficult to breathe”.
Karsten Borner, captain of the Sir Robert Baden Powell, has been recounting the ordeal in a new ITV documentary airing tonight.
The programme also recounted how Dr Lynch’s wife Angela Bacares described her ordeal as “terrifying” to local media after managing to survive the sinking.