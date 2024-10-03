Haunting final moments of Bayesian ship shown ahead of Mike Lynch inquest

The haunting final moments of the Bayesian superyacht have been shown ahead of the inquests of those who died on board.

British technology tycoon Mike Lynch, 59, died in the storm off the coast of the Italian island of Sicily, along with his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, four other passengers and the vessel’s chef on 19 August.

The fateful final moments of the doomed ship were shown in the ITV documentary, The Sinking of a Superyacht: How Safe is Your Voyage, which aired on Thursday (3 October).

Inquests into the deaths of Dr Lynch, Hannah, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his 71-year-old wife Judy Bloomer are set to open at Suffolk Coroner’s Court on Friday (4 October).