German prosecutors have named the man suspected of carrying out a brutal knife attack at a festival that killed three people and injured eight.

The Syrian national was named a Issa Al H, omitting his family name because of German privacy laws. The 26-year-old man had turned himself in to police late on Saturday amid a major manhunt.

German federal prosecutors are investigating the suspect for links to the Islamic State extremist group after they claimed responsibility for Friday’s atrocity, which saw the knifeman aim for victim’s throats.

They are also investigating the man, who had applied for asylum in Germany, on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and membership in a foreign terrorist organisation.

Prosecutors said “due to his radical Islamist convictions” he tried to kill as many people as possible that he considered to be non-believers, stabbing them repeatedly in the neck and upper body.

The update comes after the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, without providing evidence.

A woman, 56, and two men, aged 56 and 67, were killed in the rampage at a festival to celebrate the city’s 650th anniversary.