Solingen attack latest: German police name man, 26, accused of murdering three and injuring eight at festival
The man handed himself in to police amid a major manhunt after the mass stabbing, which saw the knifeman aim for victim’s throats
German prosecutors have named the man suspected of carrying out a brutal knife attack at a festival that killed three people and injured eight.
The Syrian national was named a Issa Al H, omitting his family name because of German privacy laws. The 26-year-old man had turned himself in to police late on Saturday amid a major manhunt.
German federal prosecutors are investigating the suspect for links to the Islamic State extremist group after they claimed responsibility for Friday’s atrocity, which saw the knifeman aim for victim’s throats.
They are also investigating the man, who had applied for asylum in Germany, on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and membership in a foreign terrorist organisation.
Prosecutors said “due to his radical Islamist convictions” he tried to kill as many people as possible that he considered to be non-believers, stabbing them repeatedly in the neck and upper body.
The update comes after the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, without providing evidence.
A woman, 56, and two men, aged 56 and 67, were killed in the rampage at a festival to celebrate the city’s 650th anniversary.
Watch: Police respond to the mass stabbing at a festival in Solingen
BREAKING: Stabbing suspect named
Where did the attack happen?
The tragedy unfolded at a festival in Solingen’s central square, the Fronhof, where thousands were gathered for a festival.
The Festival of Diversity, marking the city’s 650th anniversary, began on Friday and was to run until Sunday, with several stages in central streets offering live music, cabaret and acrobatics.
Solingen has about 160,000 residents and is near the bigger cities of Cologne and Dusseldorf.
The remainder of the festival has been cancelled as the city mourn’s the tragedy, with flowers, candles and messages being left near the scene of the attack.
Attack comes amid immigration debate in Germany’s regional elections
The attack comes amid debate over immigration ahead of regional elections next Sunday in Germany’s Saxony and Thueringia regions where anti-immigration parties such as the populist Alternative for Germany are expected to do well, according to the Associated Press.
In June, Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed that the country would start deporting criminals from Afghanistan and Syria again after a knife attack by an Afghan immigrant left one police officer dead and four more people injured.
The attack raised fears that Europe could face another wave of terror attacks. On Saturday, a synagogue in France was targeted in an arson attack. French police said they made an arrest early on Sunday.
Pictured: Suspect escorted to Federal Public Prosecutor
A suspect in the mass stabbing at a festival in Solingen, west Germany, has been escorted to the Federal Public Prosecutor in Karlsruhe, Germany, according to Reuters.
Pictures appeared show the suspect being led from a helicopter flanked by uniformed officers.
A 26-year-old Syrian man turned himself in to police late on Saturday, claiming to be behind the horrific stabbing.
In pictures: City of Solingen mourns festival tragedy
Suspect to make first appearance before judge later today
Federal prosecutors said they were investigating a suspect on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and membership in a foreign terrorist organisation.
He is due to make a first appearance before a judge later on Sunday.
