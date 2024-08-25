Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724598995

Solingen attack latest: German police name man, 26, accused of murdering three and injuring eight at festival

The man handed himself in to police amid a major manhunt after the mass stabbing, which saw the knifeman aim for victim’s throats

Amy-Clare Martin
Crime Correspondent
,Alex Croft,Stuti Mishra
Sunday 25 August 2024 16:16
German festival stabbing: Police make second arrest as Islamic State claims responsibility for attack

German prosecutors have named the man suspected of carrying out a brutal knife attack at a festival that killed three people and injured eight.

The Syrian national was named a Issa Al H, omitting his family name because of German privacy laws. The 26-year-old man had turned himself in to police late on Saturday amid a major manhunt.

German federal prosecutors are investigating the suspect for links to the Islamic State extremist group after they claimed responsibility for Friday’s atrocity, which saw the knifeman aim for victim’s throats.

They are also investigating the man, who had applied for asylum in Germany, on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and membership in a foreign terrorist organisation.

Prosecutors said “due to his radical Islamist convictions” he tried to kill as many people as possible that he considered to be non-believers, stabbing them repeatedly in the neck and upper body.

The update comes after the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, without providing evidence.

A woman, 56, and two men, aged 56 and 67, were killed in the rampage at a festival to celebrate the city’s 650th anniversary.

1724598631

Amy-Clare Martin25 August 2024 16:10
1724597772

BREAKING: Stabbing suspect named

German prosecutors have named the man suspected of carrying out a knife attack at a festival that killed three people and injured eight.

The Syrian national was named a Issa Al H, omitting his family name because of German privacy laws.

He is suspected of being a member of Islamic State and is being investigated over three counts of murder, attempted murder and dangerous bodily harm in eight cases.

Prosecutors said “due to his radical Islamist convictions” he tried to kill as many people as possible that he considered to be non-believers, stabbing them repeatedly in the neck and upper body.

Amy-Clare Martin25 August 2024 15:56
1724596831

Where did the attack happen?

The tragedy unfolded at a festival in Solingen’s central square, the Fronhof, where thousands were gathered for a festival.

The Festival of Diversity, marking the city’s 650th anniversary, began on Friday and was to run until Sunday, with several stages in central streets offering live music, cabaret and acrobatics.

Solingen has about 160,000 residents and is near the bigger cities of Cologne and Dusseldorf.

The remainder of the festival has been cancelled as the city mourn’s the tragedy, with flowers, candles and messages being left near the scene of the attack.

The attack took place in Solingen’s central square, the Fronhof, on Friday night
The attack took place in Solingen’s central square, the Fronhof, on Friday night (Google Maps)
Amy-Clare Martin25 August 2024 15:40
1724595031

ICYMI: Man, 26, hands himself in to police over Solingen stabbing

A 26-year-old man has turned himself into police claiming he is responsible for the Solingen knife attack that left three dead and eight wounded, German authorities announced Sunday.

Duesseldorf police said in a joint statement with the prosecutor’s office that the man “stated that he was responsible for the attack.”

“This person’s involvement in the crime is currently being intensively investigated,” the statement said.

Federal prosecutors said they were investigating on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and membership in a foreign terrorist organisation.

The suspect was taken from the police station in Solingen to make a first appearance before a judge at the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe on Sunday afternoon.

Amy-Clare Martin25 August 2024 15:10
1724593139

Attack comes amid immigration debate in Germany’s regional elections

The attack comes amid debate over immigration ahead of regional elections next Sunday in Germany’s Saxony and Thueringia regions where anti-immigration parties such as the populist Alternative for Germany are expected to do well, according to the Associated Press.

In June, Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed that the country would start deporting criminals from Afghanistan and Syria again after a knife attack by an Afghan immigrant left one police officer dead and four more people injured.

The attack raised fears that Europe could face another wave of terror attacks. On Saturday, a synagogue in France was targeted in an arson attack. French police said they made an arrest early on Sunday.

Amy-Clare Martin25 August 2024 14:38
1724590531

Amy-Clare Martin25 August 2024 13:55
1724588632

Pictured: Suspect escorted to Federal Public Prosecutor

A suspect in the mass stabbing at a festival in Solingen, west Germany, has been escorted to the Federal Public Prosecutor in Karlsruhe, Germany, according to Reuters.

Pictures appeared show the suspect being led from a helicopter flanked by uniformed officers.

A 26-year-old Syrian man turned himself in to police late on Saturday, claiming to be behind the horrific stabbing.

A suspect in the mass stabbing at a festival in Solingen, west Germany, was escorted to the Federal Public Prosecutor in Karlsruhe, Germany
A suspect in the mass stabbing at a festival in Solingen, west Germany, was escorted to the Federal Public Prosecutor in Karlsruhe, Germany (REUTERS)
Amy-Clare Martin25 August 2024 13:23
1724586031

In pictures: City of Solingen mourns festival tragedy

Mourners play tribute following the knife attack
Mourners play tribute following the knife attack (AP)
(R-L) Hendrik W'st, Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia, Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser, and Herbert Reul, Minister of the Interior of North Rhine-Westphalia address press following the tragedy
(R-L) Hendrik W'st, Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia, Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser, and Herbert Reul, Minister of the Interior of North Rhine-Westphalia address press following the tragedy ((c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten)
“Du bist nicht allein” reads the placard commemorating victims of the stabbing
“Du bist nicht allein” reads the placard commemorating victims of the stabbing (REUTERS)
Amy-Clare Martin25 August 2024 12:40
1724584521

Suspect to make first appearance before judge later today

Federal prosecutors said they were investigating a suspect on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and membership in a foreign terrorist organisation.

He is due to make a first appearance before a judge later on Sunday.

Amy-Clare Martin25 August 2024 12:15
1724583331

Amy-Clare Martin25 August 2024 11:55

