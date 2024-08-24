Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1724486779

Germany festival stabbing latest: Manhunt for suspect after knife attack leaves three dead and eight injured

Three people have been killed and eight injured, including five seriously, during a knife attack at a festival

Amy-Clare Martin
Crime Correspondent
Saturday 24 August 2024 09:06
A manhunt for the knifeman has been launched following the attack at a diversity festival
A manhunt for the knifeman has been launched following the attack at a diversity festival (DPA)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Police in Germany are hunting for a knifeman after three people were killed and eight were injured, including five seriously, in a mass stabbing at a diversity festival.

Police launched a large-scale manhunt overnight for the perpetrator, who started attacking people at around 9.30pm on Friday as thousands gathered at the central square in Solingen, west Germany, for a festival to mark the city’s 650th anniversary.

“The police are currently conducting a large-scale search for the perpetrator,” police said in a statement on Saturday morning.

They have assembled a large number of forces around Solingen city centre, including special units.

“Both victims and witnesses are currently being questioned,” they added.

Police said the perpetrator, believed to have been a lone attacker, was on the run.

The Festival of Diversity began on Friday and was to run until Sunday, with several stages in central streets offering live music, cabaret and acrobatics. Authorities cancelled the remainder of the weekend event.

Recommended
1724486779

Manhunt continues on Saturday after Friday night horror

German police are still searching for an unknown assailant hours after he killed three people and wounded others in a stabbing attack at a festival in the western city of Solingen.

Eight were injured, five of them seriously, the police said in a statement early on Saturday. That is up from the four serious injuries the police reported earlier.

“Both victims and witnesses are currently being questioned. The police are currently searching for the perpetrator with a large team,” police said.

The incident occurred around 9:40 pm on Friday, when the man attacked multiple people with a knife, the police said.

Read the full report here: Three people killed and eight injured after stabbing attack at festival in Germany

A manhunt for the knifeman has been launched following the attack at a diversity festival
A manhunt for the knifeman has been launched following the attack at a diversity festival (AP)
Amy-ClareMartin24 August 2024 09:06

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in