Germany festival stabbing latest: Manhunt for suspect after knife attack leaves three dead and eight injured
Three people have been killed and eight injured, including five seriously, during a knife attack at a festival
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Police in Germany are hunting for a knifeman after three people were killed and eight were injured, including five seriously, in a mass stabbing at a diversity festival.
Police launched a large-scale manhunt overnight for the perpetrator, who started attacking people at around 9.30pm on Friday as thousands gathered at the central square in Solingen, west Germany, for a festival to mark the city’s 650th anniversary.
“The police are currently conducting a large-scale search for the perpetrator,” police said in a statement on Saturday morning.
They have assembled a large number of forces around Solingen city centre, including special units.
“Both victims and witnesses are currently being questioned,” they added.
Police said the perpetrator, believed to have been a lone attacker, was on the run.
The Festival of Diversity began on Friday and was to run until Sunday, with several stages in central streets offering live music, cabaret and acrobatics. Authorities cancelled the remainder of the weekend event.
Manhunt continues on Saturday after Friday night horror
German police are still searching for an unknown assailant hours after he killed three people and wounded others in a stabbing attack at a festival in the western city of Solingen.
Eight were injured, five of them seriously, the police said in a statement early on Saturday. That is up from the four serious injuries the police reported earlier.
“Both victims and witnesses are currently being questioned. The police are currently searching for the perpetrator with a large team,” police said.
The incident occurred around 9:40 pm on Friday, when the man attacked multiple people with a knife, the police said.
Read the full report here: Three people killed and eight injured after stabbing attack at festival in Germany