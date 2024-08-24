A manhunt for the knifeman has been launched following the attack at a diversity festival ( DPA )

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Police in Germany are hunting for a knifeman after three people were killed and eight were injured, including five seriously, in a mass stabbing at a diversity festival.

Police launched a large-scale manhunt overnight for the perpetrator, who started attacking people at around 9.30pm on Friday as thousands gathered at the central square in Solingen, west Germany, for a festival to mark the city’s 650th anniversary.

“The police are currently conducting a large-scale search for the perpetrator,” police said in a statement on Saturday morning.

They have assembled a large number of forces around Solingen city centre, including special units.

“Both victims and witnesses are currently being questioned,” they added.

Police said the perpetrator, believed to have been a lone attacker, was on the run.

The Festival of Diversity began on Friday and was to run until Sunday, with several stages in central streets offering live music, cabaret and acrobatics. Authorities cancelled the remainder of the weekend event.