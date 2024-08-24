✕ Close Three people killed and eight injured after stabbing attack at festival in Germany

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A person has been detained by German police after three people were killed and several were injured in a mass stabbing at a diversity festival.

Police launched a large-scale manhunt overnight for the lone perpetrator, who started attacking people shortly after 9.30pm on Friday as thousands gathered at the central square in Solingen, west Germany, for a festival to mark the city’s 650th anniversary.

Eight people were injured, including five seriously. It is unclear whether the manhunt is ongoing following the arrest, which was reported by Reuters.

“The police are currently conducting a large-scale search for the perpetrator,” police said in a statement on Saturday morning.

They have assembled a large number of forces around Solingen city centre, including special units.

“Both victims and witnesses are currently being questioned,” they added.

The Festival of Diversity began on Friday and was to run until Sunday, with several stages in central streets offering live music, cabaret and acrobatics. Authorities cancelled the remainder of the weekend event.