Germany stabbing latest: Person detained after knife attack at Solingen festival leaves three dead
Three people were killed and eight injured, including five seriously
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
A person has been detained by German police after three people were killed and several were injured in a mass stabbing at a diversity festival.
Police launched a large-scale manhunt overnight for the lone perpetrator, who started attacking people shortly after 9.30pm on Friday as thousands gathered at the central square in Solingen, west Germany, for a festival to mark the city’s 650th anniversary.
Eight people were injured, including five seriously. It is unclear whether the manhunt is ongoing following the arrest, which was reported by Reuters.
“The police are currently conducting a large-scale search for the perpetrator,” police said in a statement on Saturday morning.
They have assembled a large number of forces around Solingen city centre, including special units.
“Both victims and witnesses are currently being questioned,” they added.
The Festival of Diversity began on Friday and was to run until Sunday, with several stages in central streets offering live music, cabaret and acrobatics. Authorities cancelled the remainder of the weekend event.
Police ask public not to speculate on social media
The chief of police says officers don’t believe there is more than one person who was involved in the attack, and that they are looking for evidence to connect the 15-year-old detainee with the stabbings.
He appealed to the public not to share information on social media and to avoid speculating on the potential attacker while investigations are ongoing.
Four people fighting for their lives in hospital
Four people are fighting for their lives following yesterdays stabbings, police said.
Two others had injuries, while one was left with just minor injuries.
Police say the knife attacker was targeting people’s necks.
Multiple knives found but unclear if any were used in the attack
German police have found multiple knives which they believe could have been used in the attack - but it is unclear if any of them were used.
They do not yet know whether they have the attack weapon.
Terrorism motive not ruled out, police say
A terorrist motive behind last night’s stabbing attack has not been ruled out, police confirmed.
They are still exploring all lines of investigation.
Police are in discussions with the public prosecutors office, but say this will be moved to the federal prosecutors office if a terrorist-related motive is determined.
They can not provide any more specifics on the investigation for “tactical” reasons, but they confirmed that the detained 15-year-old has not been charged.
Breaking: 15 year old arrested in connection with Solingen stabbing attack, police say
The person arrested in connection with the stabbing attack is a 15 year old, police have confirmed.
Police chief Thorsten Fleiß, who was working last night as the attack took place, also confirmed that the victims were a 67-year-old man, 57-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman.
Police say they believe there was only one perpetrator, but that they exploring multiple lines of investigation.
Press conference beginning now
German police have sat down to start their press conference.
Stay on this page for the latest updates on the arrest and ongoing manhunt.
ICYMI: Where did the attack happen?
Where did the attack happen?
The tragedy unfolded at a festival in Solingen’s central square, the Fronhof, where thousands were gathered for a festival.
The Festival of Diversity, marking the city’s 650th anniversary, began on Friday and was to run until Sunday, with several stages in central streets offering live music, cabaret and acrobatics.
Solingen has about 160,000 residents and is near the bigger cities of Cologne and Dusseldorf.
“We are deeply shocked by the brutal attack on the city festival in Solingen,” German interior minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement on Saturday.
“Our security authorities are doing everything they can to catch the perpetrator and establish the background to the attack.”
Authorities cancelled the remainder of the weekend event.
Manhunt ongoing despite one arrest, police say
More details have emerged on the arrest made by German police.
Dusseldorf authorities say the police was made “as part of the search”, but that they are verifying whether there is any connection with the stabbing.
They said the hunt for other people who may have been involved is in “full swing”, while they also investigate the motive behind the knife attack which left three dead.
"Simultaneously, a number of police measures are being carried out, including searches at various locations," the police statement said according to the BBC.
Police to give press conference this afternoon
German police are set to give a press conference within the next hour.
They are expected to provide more detail on the person who has been detained in connection with the attack, and whether a manhunt is still ongoing.
Police are currently investigating the detainee to determine whether they have a connection with the attack - but it is unknown whether they believe it might be the attacker.
We’ll bring you the latest updates from the press conference.
BREAKING: Person detained in connection with stabbing attack
German police have detained a person in connection to the Solingen stabbing attack, Reuters have reported.
Police are currently investigating whether there is a connection with this person and the knide attack in the western German city late on Friday, they said today.
It is unclear whether the manhunt is ongoing.
Police are set to provide further update at a press conference later this afternoon.