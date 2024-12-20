Pelicot rape trial latest: Gisèle’s children ‘disappointed’ at abusers’ sentences after ex-husband jailed
Ms Pelicot’s ex-husband Dominique Pelicot admitted to drugging and raping her for almost a decade
The children of mass rape victim Gisèle Pelicot have condemned the “low” sentences in France’s most shocking rape case which saw 51 men convicted for a total of 428 years.
Ex-husband Dominique Pelicot wept as he became one of 51 men convicted in a mass rape and sexual abuse trial involving Gisèle Pelicot, that saw her drugged and sexually assaulted over a number of years.
But his children believe the verdicts handed down to the guilty men in the case were too mild, a family member said.
“The children are disappointed by these low sentences,” said the family member, asking not be identified, after a court hearing in Avignon.
Prosecutors had requested sentences totalling 652 years, but the sentences handed out by judges came up 224 years short of this.
Gisèle’s grandchildren were at the forefront of her mind throughout the three-month long court case.
“I’m thinking about all the other families affected by this case and the unrecognised victims in these stories that are often in the shadows - you share my struggle,” Ms Pelicot added.
Dominique Pelicot has been jailed for the maximum term of 20 years. He previously admitted that for years, he drugged his wife so he and strangers could abuse her while he filmed it.
Gisèle Pelicot was cheered as she left with her family and flanked by police
Supporters shouted, “Thank you Gisèle” and “Bravo Gisele” as she exited the court. Others applauded and ululated.
After Pelicot was driven away, supporters gathered in a circle and sang songs including the anthem of the women’s liberation movement in the early 1970s.
'Consent' missing from French rape law, says legal expert after Pelicot verdict
The Pelicot mass rape trial which shook France and beyond is challenging the limits of existing legislation, a French legal expert said.
“I was relieved to see that all the accused had been convicted and, secondly, surprised by certain decisions and by the lack of severity (...) of certain decisions,” said Catherine Le Magueresse, a legal expert whose work looks at feminist criticism of law and sexual violence.
“Today the average sentence for rape is around 11 years and a few months, so that means that we are below the average sentence handed down, even though we have been constantly told that this was an extraordinary trial and that the way in which the accused had raped was particularly despicable.”
Le Magueresse said that if French rape law had included the principle of consent, none of the co-accused would have received lighter sentences, a fact she said she found extremely worrying.
The forgotten victim?
Dominique Pelicot was also found guilty of taking indecent images of his daughter, Caroline Darian, and his daughters-in-law, Aurore and Celine.
Caroline - who was in court on Thursday - previously told the trial she felt she was the “forgotten victim” as, unlike in her mother’s case, there was no record of the abuse she is convinced was inflicted on her.
Dominique denied drugging and abusing his daughter.
“I will never come see you and you will die alone like a dog,” she shouted at him in court
Gisèle Pelicot’s heartbreaking statement outside court in full
“This trial was a very difficult ordeal. I think first of all of my three children, David, Caroline and Florian. I also think of my grandchildren because they are the future and it is also for them that I have led this fight, as well as my daughters-in-law Aurore and Céline. I also think of all the other families affected by this tragedy.
“Finally, I think of the unrecognized victims whose stories often remain in the shadows. I want you to know that we share the same fight.
“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all the people who supported me throughout this ordeal. Your testimonies have upset me and I have drawn from them the strength to come back every day. Long days of hearings.
“I also thank the victims’ aid association for our unwavering support. It has been invaluable to me. To all the journalists who have followed me and followed this case since its inception. I wish to express my gratitude for the faithful, respectful and dignified treatment in which they reported daily on these hearings.
“To my lawyers, finally, all the gratitude and esteem that I have for them for having accompanied me at each stage of this painful journey.
“I wanted, by opening the doors of this trial on September 2, that society could take hold of the debates that took place there.
“I have never regretted this decision. I now have confidence in our ability to collectively seize a future in which each woman and man can live in harmony with respect and mutual understanding. I thank you.”
Dominique Pelicot ‘dazed’ by 20 year sentence
After the verdict was delivered, Dominique Pelicot’s lawyer said her client was “somewhat dazed” by his sentence and would consider whether to appeal.
He has 10 days to decide.
Dominique Pelicot, 72, was found guilty of all charges by a judge in Avignon, southern France, and cried in court as he was sentenced to the maximum term.