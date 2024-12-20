✕ Close Gisèle Pelicot was swarmed as she arrived at the Avignon courthouse

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The children of mass rape victim Gisèle Pelicot have condemned the “low” sentences in France’s most shocking rape case which saw 51 men convicted for a total of 428 years.

Ex-husband Dominique Pelicot wept as he became one of 51 men convicted in a mass rape and sexual abuse trial involving Gisèle Pelicot, that saw her drugged and sexually assaulted over a number of years.

But his children believe the verdicts handed down to the guilty men in the case were too mild, a family member said.

“The children are disappointed by these low sentences,” said the family member, asking not be identified, after a court hearing in Avignon.

Prosecutors had requested sentences totalling 652 years, but the sentences handed out by judges came up 224 years short of this.

Gisèle’s grandchildren were at the forefront of her mind throughout the three-month long court case.

“I’m thinking about all the other families affected by this case and the unrecognised victims in these stories that are often in the shadows - you share my struggle,” Ms Pelicot added.

Dominique Pelicot has been jailed for the maximum term of 20 years. He previously admitted that for years, he drugged his wife so he and strangers could abuse her while he filmed it.