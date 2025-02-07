For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The gunman behind Sweden’s worst-ever shooting has been named by Swedish media as 35-year-old Rickard Andersson.

After massacring 10 people at Risbergska School in Orebro on Tuesday, police believe the attacker turned the gun on himself.

Andersson was described by relatives as a “loner” who “doesn't seem to like people”, Swedish outlet Aftonbladet reported. He suffered with mental health problems, had a licence for multiple hunting rifles, and had repeatedly been refused military service, the outlet added.

open image in gallery Rickard Andersson has been named by Swedish media as the shooting suspect ( Supplied )

On Tuesday, 130 police officers attended reports of a shooting in Orebro, a city 200km (124 miles) west of Stockholm, at 12.33pm local time, before exchanging bullets with the suspect as terrified students scrambled for cover in their classrooms.

The gunman changed into green military clothing in a school toilet before he carried out the killings, carrying three guns and a knife, Aftonbladet reported.

Police described the scene as an "inferno" and believe the gunman turned his weapon toward them as they entered the building.

The shooter was later found dead with three guns, 10 empty magazines and a large amount of unused ammunition next to his body, officials told a news conference, with at least one rifle-like weapon used in the attack.

It was not clear how the shooter died but officials said officers did not return his gunfire.

Authorities are yet to officially name the suspected killer but a police source confirmed the name of the suspect to Reuters on Wednesday.

open image in gallery Police raided the building where the suspected gunman lived ( AFP/Getty )

Officers found at least five people, all over age 18 with serious gunshot wounds. Two of them remained in intensive care Thursday in serious but stable condition. The other three were in stable condition after surgery. A sixth person was treated for minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the motive of the attack, in a country where school shootings are extremely rare.

Daily tabloid Aftonbladet, citing relatives of the suspected shooter, described him as a recluse who had maintained little contact with his family for years.

After school he lived a life of isolation, it reported. “He's really a loner,” a relative said. “He used to have a friend he hung out with a lot, but not now. He wants to be by himself. He doesn't seem to like people and stuff like that.”

Swedish broadcaster SVT, citing unnamed sources, reported that the attacker held a hunting licence, like many in Sweden, and used a hunting weapon during the shooting.

open image in gallery The King and Queen of Denmark lay flowers at a makeshift memorial ( via REUTERS )

The bloodshed was so severe that police initially struggled to determine the number of victims amid the carnage.

Orebro’s police chief Roberto Eid Forest said that the attacker acted alone and was not known to police before the shootout. He had no connection to a gang, he added. Authorities also said there were no suspected connections to terrorism at this point.

"At the moment we are confident that no more attacks will occur. The schools that were occupied have been evacuated," police chief Forest said, according to public broadcaster SVT.

"We're working with secret services but as far as I know, it's a person unknown to police," said Forest, when he was asked if the shooter lived in Orebro.

open image in gallery A memorial service was held for the dead in Saint Nicholas church, Orebro ( AFP via Getty Images )

Following the attack, police conducted a large-scale search operation at a residence in Orebro believed to be linked to the suspect.

The search operation was extensive, with heavily armed officers deployed at the scene and drones used to inspect the apartment through its windows.

The snipers, meanwhile, took positions on nearby rooftops and by 5pm local time initial phase of the operation had concluded, and cordons were being lifted.

However, officers at the scene declined to answer questions from local residents or specify how long the operation would continue.

On Wednesday, the Swedish police warned people against "erroneous narratives" that were being spread on social media regarding the mass shooting.