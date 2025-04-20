Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People are gathering together around the world to celebrate Easter on Sunday, with photographs taken across the globe showing all the different ways believers are marking the occasion.

In the home of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis was seen emerging from his convalescence to bless the thousands of people in St Peter's Square and treat them to a surprise popemobile romp through the piazza, drawing wild cheers and applause as he continues his recovery from a near-fatal bout of double pneumonia.

Surrounded by war, with little faith in the possibility of a ceasefire with Russia as both sides accuse the other of breaking a temporary Easter truce, Ukrainians still congregated up and down the country. Dozens were pictured gathered outside the ruins of a damaged church in the village of Lukashivka in the northern Chernihiv region, briefly occupied by Russian forces in 2022, holding traditional Easter baskets and cakes to have them blessed.

open image in gallery Worshippers gather for Easter Mass inside the ruins of St George Melkite Catholic Church in Dardghaya, southern Lebanon, on Sunday, after the church was heavily damaged in an Israeli airstrike earlier in the conflict ( AP )

Similary in Lebanon, worshippers have been photographed coming together for Easter Mass inside the ruins of a church in Dardghaya, after the church was heavily damaged in an Israeli airstrike earlier in the conflict there.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Sorbian horsemen dressed in traditional black attire were singing as they were captured riding on decorated horses during the Sorbian Easter horseback procession in Ralbitz-Rosenthal. This ancient religious ritual announces the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

open image in gallery Pope Francis greets the crowd from the popemobile after the Easter mass, at St Peter's square in the Vatican on Sunday ( AFP via Getty Images )

In the UK, the King and Queen were joined by the Duke of York at the traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle. Members of the royal family were wished a “Happy Easter” by the gathered crowd as they left the service.

Elsewhere in the world, members of the Armenian clergy were photographed celebrating at the Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem's Old City, while Sri Lankan Catholics prayed at a church in Colombo, and the Christian faithful of the Legio Maria African Mission attended the Easter vigil Mass in the informal settlement of Kibera in Nairobi, Kenya.

open image in gallery Sorbian horsemen dressed in traditional black attire sing as they ride on decorated horses during the Sorbian Easter horseback procession on Easter Sunday in Ralbitz-Rosenthal, eastern Germany ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Priest Serhii Zezul blesses Easter baskets in front of a church destroyed in fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, during celebration of the Orthodox Easter in Lukashivka village, Ukraine, on Sunday ( AP )

open image in gallery King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the Easter Mattins service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on Sunday ( PA Wire )

open image in gallery Members of the Armenian clergy arrive to celebrate the Easter mass at the Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery People dressed in traditional clothes attend the Easter service in the Northern region of Maramures in Breb, Romania, on Sunday ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery Christian faithful of the Legio Maria African Mission attend the Easter vigil Mass in the informal settlement of Kibera in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday ( AP )

open image in gallery Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ floats during the 'Procession of the Meeting' as part of Easter Sunday celebrations in Benetusser town, Valencia, eastern Spain, on Sunday, at an area affected by the flash floods ( EPA )