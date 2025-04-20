Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In pictures: How Easter is being celebrated around world from services in church ruins to horseback processions

Photographs taken across the globe show all the different ways believers are marking the occasion on Sunday

Tara Cobham
Sunday 20 April 2025 14:39 BST
Comments
Pope makes rare public appearance after hospitalisation for Easter service

People are gathering together around the world to celebrate Easter on Sunday, with photographs taken across the globe showing all the different ways believers are marking the occasion.

In the home of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis was seen emerging from his convalescence to bless the thousands of people in St Peter's Square and treat them to a surprise popemobile romp through the piazza, drawing wild cheers and applause as he continues his recovery from a near-fatal bout of double pneumonia.

Surrounded by war, with little faith in the possibility of a ceasefire with Russia as both sides accuse the other of breaking a temporary Easter truce, Ukrainians still congregated up and down the country. Dozens were pictured gathered outside the ruins of a damaged church in the village of Lukashivka in the northern Chernihiv region, briefly occupied by Russian forces in 2022, holding traditional Easter baskets and cakes to have them blessed.

Worshippers gather for Easter Mass inside the ruins of St George Melkite Catholic Church in Dardghaya, southern Lebanon, on Sunday, after the church was heavily damaged in an Israeli airstrike earlier in the conflict
Worshippers gather for Easter Mass inside the ruins of St George Melkite Catholic Church in Dardghaya, southern Lebanon, on Sunday, after the church was heavily damaged in an Israeli airstrike earlier in the conflict (AP)

Similary in Lebanon, worshippers have been photographed coming together for Easter Mass inside the ruins of a church in Dardghaya, after the church was heavily damaged in an Israeli airstrike earlier in the conflict there.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Sorbian horsemen dressed in traditional black attire were singing as they were captured riding on decorated horses during the Sorbian Easter horseback procession in Ralbitz-Rosenthal. This ancient religious ritual announces the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Pope Francis greets the crowd from the popemobile after the Easter mass, at St Peter's square in the Vatican on Sunday
Pope Francis greets the crowd from the popemobile after the Easter mass, at St Peter's square in the Vatican on Sunday (AFP via Getty Images)

In the UK, the King and Queen were joined by the Duke of York at the traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle. Members of the royal family were wished a “Happy Easter” by the gathered crowd as they left the service.

Elsewhere in the world, members of the Armenian clergy were photographed celebrating at the Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem's Old City, while Sri Lankan Catholics prayed at a church in Colombo, and the Christian faithful of the Legio Maria African Mission attended the Easter vigil Mass in the informal settlement of Kibera in Nairobi, Kenya.

Sorbian horsemen dressed in traditional black attire sing as they ride on decorated horses during the Sorbian Easter horseback procession on Easter Sunday in Ralbitz-Rosenthal, eastern Germany
Sorbian horsemen dressed in traditional black attire sing as they ride on decorated horses during the Sorbian Easter horseback procession on Easter Sunday in Ralbitz-Rosenthal, eastern Germany (AFP via Getty Images)
Priest Serhii Zezul blesses Easter baskets in front of a church destroyed in fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, during celebration of the Orthodox Easter in Lukashivka village, Ukraine, on Sunday
Priest Serhii Zezul blesses Easter baskets in front of a church destroyed in fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, during celebration of the Orthodox Easter in Lukashivka village, Ukraine, on Sunday (AP)
King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the Easter Mattins service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on Sunday
King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the Easter Mattins service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on Sunday (PA Wire)
Members of the Armenian clergy arrive to celebrate the Easter mass at the Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday
Members of the Armenian clergy arrive to celebrate the Easter mass at the Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday (AFP via Getty Images)
People dressed in traditional clothes attend the Easter service in the Northern region of Maramures in Breb, Romania, on Sunday
People dressed in traditional clothes attend the Easter service in the Northern region of Maramures in Breb, Romania, on Sunday (REUTERS)
Christian faithful of the Legio Maria African Mission attend the Easter vigil Mass in the informal settlement of Kibera in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday
Christian faithful of the Legio Maria African Mission attend the Easter vigil Mass in the informal settlement of Kibera in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday (AP)
Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ floats during the 'Procession of the Meeting' as part of Easter Sunday celebrations in Benetusser town, Valencia, eastern Spain, on Sunday, at an area affected by the flash floods
Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ floats during the 'Procession of the Meeting' as part of Easter Sunday celebrations in Benetusser town, Valencia, eastern Spain, on Sunday, at an area affected by the flash floods (EPA)
Sri Lankan Catholics pray during the Easter Mass at the St Anthony's Church in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday
Sri Lankan Catholics pray during the Easter Mass at the St Anthony's Church in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday (EPA)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in