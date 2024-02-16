Watch live: Alexei Navalny protest held in Berlin after death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as a protest takes place in Berlin after Alexei Navalny’s death.

Moscow’s federal prison service said in a statement that the politician, 47, felt unwell after a walk on Friday 16 February and lost consciousness.

An ambulance arrived to try to rehabilitate him, but he died, the agency said.

Mr Navalny had been moved in December from his former prison in the Vladimir region of central Russia to a “special regime” penal colony, the highest security level of prisons in Russia, above the Arctic Circle.

Rishi Sunak said the death of Mr Navalny, one of the most prominent and persistent critics of Vladimir Putin, was a “huge tragedy” for the people of Russia.

Tributes came from across the political spectrum in the UK, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer saying: “Alexei Navalny showed incredible, impossible courage in his fight for Russian democracy.

“His death is terrible news for the Russian people. My thoughts are with his friends and family, as well as his supporters across the world.”