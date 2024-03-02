Watch: Navalny mourners lay flowers at grave after Putin critic’s funeral

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Warning: This live feed may contain distressing images.

Watch as Russian people laid flowers at Alexei Navalny’s grave on Saturday, 2 March, a day after the opposition politician’s funeral at the Borisovskoye cemetery.

The 47-year-old prominent critic of Vladimir Putin was buried on Friday after he died while imprisoned at an Arctic penal colony on 16 February.

Thousands of mourners defied a heavy riot police presence to pay tribute to Navalny.

As his coffin was removed from the hearse and taken inside the church, a crowd waiting outside broke into respectful applause and chanted: “Navalny! Navalny!”.

Some also shouted, “You weren’t afraid, neither are we!” and later “No to war!”.

Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnya, has accused the Russian leader of killing the opposition politician, criticising authorities for keeping her husband’s body for more than a week before it was collected by his mother Lyudmila Navalnaya.

A Kremlin spokesperson has described allegations that Mr Putin was involved in Mr Navalny‘s death as “absolutely unfounded, insolent accusations about the head of the Russian state”.

Follow The Independent’slive news blog for the latest updates.