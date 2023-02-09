Inside Andrew Tate’s collection of supercars and their ‘enormous emissions’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Influencer Andrew Tate made much of his collection of supercars before his arrest in December.

In the final days before police raided his Bucharest home, Mr Tate entered into a Twitter row with Greta Thunberg in which he boasted of having 33 cars and taunted the environmental campaigner about the “enormous emissions” that come out of his garage, particularly from his Bugatti Chiron.

Though he failed to impress Ms Thunberg, the influencer has used his motors to project an image of success to his followers which he tells them to aspire to.

Romanian authorities have since targeted his car collection as part of their investigation into the rape, human trafficking and organised crime allegations that saw him detained along with his brother Tristan and two women.

Prosecutors said they had claimed 15 cars belonging to the Tate brothers in the first round of seizures. Days later photographers camped out at Mr Tate’s Bucahrest estate pictured police towing away several pricey autos. Reports have since suggested that Mr Tate’s prized Bugatti could soon be impounded and, if he is convicted, sold at auction.

A Rolls Royce, a Porsche, a Ferrari, a Lamborghini and an Aston Martin were among those seen on the back of the tow trucks.

What else was in Mr Tate’s glut of gas guzzlers?

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

Tate taunted Thunberg with a similar model of Bugatti Chiron as the one pictured (AFP/Getty)

The Bugatti Chiron is nearly unrivalled in its excess. Prices start at £2.8m and according to Car and Driver “is an automotive apex predator that eats supercars for lunch”.

It emits a whopping 571 grams per kilometre (gkm) of CO2 – nearly five times that of the relatively low-emission Hyundai i10, which emits 119gkm.

The Chiron can only get 8 miles per gallon on city streets, meaning that with this 10l engine you would need to fill up twice just to get from the north to the south end of Manhattan.

Reports say Romanian authorities are seeking to impound a Bugatti car owned by Mr Tate.

Rolls Royce Wraith

Tate’s Wraith before being towed (AP)

Though Mr Tate’s favoured Rolls Royce model is less than one-tenth as expensive as his Bugatti, at £256,000 it still costs more than the average house in the West Midlands.

This vehicle from the British luxury brand has can make 12mpg and emits 365gkm.

A Wraith belonging to Mr Tate was towed last month.

Ferrari 812 Superfast

Tate’s Ferrari is prepared for towing by a Romanian police officer (EPA)

Mr Tate said he has “TWO Ferrari 812” cars, which start at £335,000 a piece.

The Italian supercar has 789bhp and can reach 211mph. It does barely 12mpg and emits a whopping 340gkm.

A Ferrari which looked similar to one Mr Tate has posed with on Instagram was towed away from his estate last month.

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

A Lamborghini belonging to Tate is towed away in Bucharest (EPA)

Mr Tate had this to say about the effect of Lamborghinis on a person’s appearance: “Money is an amplifier. See a rich dork get out of a Lambo. Super dork. See a huge mafia guy get out of a Lambo. Killer.”

His Huracan Spyder model starts at £204,000. It can only make 20.6mpg and emits 332gkm.

A black Lamborghini belonging to Mr Tate was towed away by authorities last month.

McLaren 720S

A McLaren 720S is seen on a production line in Woking (Getty)

This twin-turbo V8 model is commonly seen on race tracks and can go from 0 to 120mph in less than seven seconds.

It costs upwards of £255,000 and fares slightly better than some of its supercar friends on the green front at 249gkm – still more than double the Hyundai i10.

Authorities have not said whether a McLaren has been seized from Mr Tate.

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Mr Tate’s DBS Superlegga on his estate in Bucharest (AP)

The British luxury model starts at £274,000. It is a highly exclusive make with Aston Martin only planning to make 499 Superleggeras in the 2023 batch.

It runs at 21mpg and emits 306gkm. Mr Tate’s model nods to James Bond, the fictional MI6 agent synonymous with Aston Martin, with the licence plate: “T8 SPY”.

The Aston Martin was pictured on the day police seized several cars from Mr Tate’s Bucharest property.

Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe

An S63 AMG Coupe model (Danny Galvez)

On the cheaper end of the influencer’s collection was this twin-turbo V8 powered coupe which Car and Driver says can be bought from the German luxury car giant at £142,000.

At 576 brake horsepower (bhp), the S63 can go from 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds and has a top speed of 155mph.

It emits 237gkm and can only do 19mpg. Authorities have not said whether the Mercedes has been seized.