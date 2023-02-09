Andrew Tate: Romanian police ‘plan to sell influencer’s £4.8 million Bugatti’

Romanian authorities are reportedly planning on selling Andrew Tate's multi-million Bugatti if he is convicted.

The misogynistic social media influencer and former kickboxer was arrested over human trafficking and rape charges.

Several of Tate's luxury cars were seized by authorities in the aftermath of his arrest in December.

It is believed that the Bugatti in question, reported by news outlets to be worth $4.8 million, is the one he used to taunt climate activist Greta Thunberg with before his arrest.

This video details the reports surrounding the supercar.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.