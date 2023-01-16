✕ Close Andrew Tate responds to Greta Thunberg's comments about him

Detectives investigating human trafficking claims against Andrew Tate have seized £3.2m worth of assets from his home in Bucharest.

Romanian authorities said that 29 assets - including luxury vehicles, watches and cash - had been taken from the divisive online personality.

On Saturday Several cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, were seen being taken from Mr Tate’s compound on the outskirts of the capital, to be transported to a storage location.

Mr Tate has been detained on suspicion of human trafficking and rape, which he denies. He was arrested at the end of last year and remains in custody in Romania.

Last week the British-American lost his bed to have his detention in Romania ended. Mr Tate was arrested alongside his brother Tristian.

The detained challenged their 30-day arrest warrant, but the Bucharest court of appeals rejected the challenge this week and said they should remain in police custody.

Authorities suspect the pair, along with two Romanian nationals, of running "an organised crime group".