Andrew Tate – news: Arrested influencer shares cryptic tweets about ‘hunting cockroaches’ in prison
‘Unable to sleep, I hunt in the dark,’ former kickboxer tweets
Andrew Tate is continuing to reach millions of followers online with his cryptic tweets- despite his arrest and court case- the latest saying he is “surrounded by cockroaches” and “hunts in the dark”.
In a tweet posted on Thursday evening, the former kickboxer wrote: “Pitch black surrounded by cockroaches. Unable to sleep, I hunt in the dark. I await daybreak to count my kills.”
The controversial influencer was detained in Bucharest, Romania on 29 December and has recently lost an appeal against a judge’s earlier decision to extend his arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.
Prosecutors can now seek to extend the detention period for the 36-year-old former kickboxer and controversial influencer to 180 days.
The rejection was followed by fresh raids by Romanian authorities, as DIICOT, the prosecutors overseeing the case announced that seven homes were searched on Thursday morning in Bucharest, Ilfov counties and Prahova.
The 36-year-old gained notoriety over the years by promoting an ultra-masculine, ultra-luxurious lifestyle online.
Who is Tristan Tate? All we know about Andrew Tate’s brother arrested in human trafficking raid
When influencer Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania during a police raid, he was detained alongside three other people - one of them, his brother.
Tristan Tate, who is also a former kickboxer turned social media influencer, was detained in December as part of an investigation into human trafficking and rape by Romania’s anti-organised crime agency Didcot.
The four suspects, including the Tate brothers, will be held for 30 days after a judge extended their initial detention period of 24 hours, said Didcot spokesperson Ramona Bolla. Prosecutors say they found six women who had been sexually exploited by the suspects.
Thomas Kingsley has more
The younger Tate brother was arrested on rape and human trafficking offences during a police raid in Romania
How Andrew Tate became the poster boy of the hard-right | Comment
Katherine Denkinson’s take on the influencer’s rise to infamy: Andrew Tate should have been anathema to the folks who spend half their time telling us they’re not far right. But, instead, he became a well-dressed, wealthy caricature of a successful “alpha male”, conducting high-profile TV interviews with people like Piers Morgan.
Julia Hartley-Brewer, who tweeted that she would choose Tate’s lifestyle over that of “doom-mongering eco-cultist” Greta Thunberg, later claimed she didn’t really know who Tate was, branding him “an irrelevance”. She has since decided that Tate is, in fact, a “nasty misogynist”.
Interestingly, earlier this week, Hartley-Brewer also appeared on TalkTV discussing the actions of rioters in Brazil and at the Capitol insurrection, claiming that “what happened with… Trump and Bolsonaro started on the left”.
The concept of the left being responsible for the Capitol insurrection has been around since 2021, when Republicans were pushing it to deflect from their own actions on 6 January. It has been disproven many times, yet remains strong within the QAnon conspiracy circuit who see the left and Antifa as working for the powers that be – while they represent the disenfranchised “alt-right”, a group which could feasibly claim Tate as one of their own. The Capitol claim is one of the more egregious examples of conspiracy theories making their way into mainstream news, but not the only one.
Tate should have been anathema – instead, he became a well-dressed, wealthy caricature of a successful ‘alpha male’
British prime minister Rishi Sunak was urged to help schools stop boys being “brainwashed” by Andrew Tate.
Mr Tate, a British-American former professional kickboxer-turned influencer, has amassed millions of followers across social media platforms.
Labour MP Alex Davies-Jones said at a sitting of Britain’s parliament on Wednesday: “Teachers are now having to develop their own resources to re-educate boys who are being brainwashed online by [Mr Tate’s] deeply toxic messaging. The prime minister has been too slow to recognise the damage this is causing.”
She asked what Mr Sunak was doing to tackle the “radicalisation” of young men in Britain.
Investigation sees searches in Bucharest, Ilfov and Prahova counties
More than 10 properties and land owned by companies registered to the Tate brothers have so far been seized by Romanian investigators, along with land and a fleet of luxury cars.
Ramona Bolla, spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organised crime agency, DIICOT, said yesterday that searches were taking place in the counties of Bucharest, Ilfov, and Prahova “in order to obtain further evidence.”
Bristol school teacher expresses concern over students accessing Andrew Tate content
Matthew Simpson, a 28-year-old teacher working at a secondary school in Bristol, says students are being exposed to Andrew Tate’s content in “out of context” memes online, my colleague Matt Mathers reports.
“The most popular one currently is about the colour of Andrew Tate’s Bugatti [it is brown],” Mr Simpson told The Independent. “Students don’t understand the full picture of his views and prejudices and will happily quote him.
“But then when challenged they will be entirely ignorant of the fact that the man with the brown Bugatti espouses vile misogyny daily to his millions of followers. The concern is that these bite-size chunks of content could also act as a gateway drug, into his longer more damaging content.”