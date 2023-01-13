✕ Close Andrew Tate leaves Bucharest court in handcuffs amid human trafficking allegations

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Andrew Tate is continuing to reach millions of followers online with his cryptic tweets- despite his arrest and court case- the latest saying he is “surrounded by cockroaches” and “hunts in the dark”.

In a tweet posted on Thursday evening, the former kickboxer wrote: “Pitch black surrounded by cockroaches. Unable to sleep, I hunt in the dark. I await daybreak to count my kills.”

The controversial influencer was detained in Bucharest, Romania on 29 December and has recently lost an appeal against a judge’s earlier decision to extend his arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.

Prosecutors can now seek to extend the detention period for the 36-year-old former kickboxer and controversial influencer to 180 days.

The rejection was followed by fresh raids by Romanian authorities, as DIICOT, the prosecutors overseeing the case announced that seven homes were searched on Thursday morning in Bucharest, Ilfov counties and Prahova.

The 36-year-old gained notoriety over the years by promoting an ultra-masculine, ultra-luxurious lifestyle online.