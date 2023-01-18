✕ Close Andrew Tate responds to Greta Thunberg's comments about him

Andrew Tate is “a bit paranoid” and believes that someone wants to “hurt him”, his head of security has said.

Bodyguard Bogdan Stancu, a former police intelligence officer, defended his boss, saying young women who went to Mr Tate’s house “misunderstood the reality” and thought they would be the influencer’s “next wife”.

Mr Tate and his brother Tristan are in custody after being detained by Romanian police on suspicion of human trafficking and rape, which they deny.

Detectives investigating the claims against Mr Tate have seized £3.2m worth of assets from his home in Bucharest.

Romanian authorities said that 29 assets – including luxury vehicles, watches and cash – had been taken in a raid on his compound in the capital.

On Saturday several cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, were seen being taken from Mr Tate’s compound on the outskirts of the capital, to be transported to a storage location.