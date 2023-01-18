Andrew Tate news – latest: Influencer believes ‘someone wants to hurt him’, bodyguard claims
Security guard says more than 100 women came to influencer’s house in Bucharest
Andrew Tate is “a bit paranoid” and believes that someone wants to “hurt him”, his head of security has said.
Bodyguard Bogdan Stancu, a former police intelligence officer, defended his boss, saying young women who went to Mr Tate’s house “misunderstood the reality” and thought they would be the influencer’s “next wife”.
Mr Tate and his brother Tristan are in custody after being detained by Romanian police on suspicion of human trafficking and rape, which they deny.
Detectives investigating the claims against Mr Tate have seized £3.2m worth of assets from his home in Bucharest.
Romanian authorities said that 29 assets – including luxury vehicles, watches and cash – had been taken in a raid on his compound in the capital.
On Saturday several cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, were seen being taken from Mr Tate’s compound on the outskirts of the capital, to be transported to a storage location.
In a wide-ranging interview with the BBC, Mr Stancu also said “I never doubt Andrew”.
Andrew Tate fans in Greece protest against arrest
Andrew Tate fans reportedly took to the streets in Athens over the weekend despite the influencer being arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and rape.
The Greek City Times reported that a large group of young men - most of whom look like teenagers - walked through the streets of the capital calling for the online influencer to be released.
Earlier this week a teacher told The Independent that his school was having to hold special assemblies to counteract Mr Tate’s “misogynistic” views.
Mr Tate and his brother Tristian, who was also arrested, deny any wrongdoing.
Tate’s compound in Bucharest is ‘extremely luxurious’ and built into ‘flats'
Andrew Tate’s home in Bucharest is “extremely luxurious” and built into “flats”, a man who lives nearby has said.
Beldica Trandafir lives in a housing block beside the main gate to Mr Tate’s villa and was asked to carry out some work there.
"The guy in charge of the construction asked me to work on the electrics, but when they explained what they wanted, I told them it was way beyond what I knew how to do," Mr Trandafir explained to the BBC.
He said the house has "all the amenities you can think of".
"It’s extremely luxurious," he added. "It’s divided into flats, [and] they could afford to build a swimming pool - things that people like us couldn’t even dare to dream of."
Full report: Andrew Tate believed someone ‘wanted to hurt him’, bodyguard claims
Andrew Tate’s bodyguard has claimed that his boss believed “somebody wanted to hurt him”.
In an interview with BBC, Bogdan Stancu said Tate’s behaviour was “something similar” to paranoia but the far right influencer did not know where the threat was coming from.
My colleague Maroosha Muzaffar has the full report:
This is what Andrew Tate means for Muslim women like me
Is it him? That shiny bald head, manicured beard, and gradient “I’m a celebrity” sunglasses are unmistakeable. A four-minute clip of Andrew Tate, a controversial figure who is known for making vulgar and inflammatory statements about women, has infiltrated the intimate boundaries of my smartphone through a forwarded WhatsApp video. Prior to this, I’ve actively avoided researching or discussing Tate, despite his notoriety on social media – I’d hate to give any more airtime to the self-proclaimed misogynist who is already one of the most frequently googled people on the internet.
Tate is a ‘little bit paranoid’, his head of security says
Andrew Tate is a “little bit paranoid” but only ever asked to have women removed from his home in Romania - not to stop them leaving, his head of security has said.
Bogdan Stancu, who worked for Mr Tate and his brother for several years, claims that he was not once asked to prevent women from leaving the property in Bucharest.
“I never doubt Andrew,” he told the BBC.
