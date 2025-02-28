Who are the Tate brothers? The social media influencers facing trafficking charges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have landed in the United States after a travel ban on them was lifted, officials said on Thursday.

The brothers - who are avid supporters of President Donald Trump and have millions of online followers - are both charged with human trafficking in Romania.

It wasn’t clear under what conditions the Tates were allowed to leave Romania but a representative confirmed the pair had landed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Here are some things to know about them:

Who are the Tate Brothers?

Andrew Tate, 38, and Tristan Tate, 36 are dual US-British citizens.

Andrew Tate is a former professional kickboxer and self-described misogynist who has amassed more than 10 million followers on X.

He also runs an online academy where he says he teaches young men how to get rich and attract women. Tristan Tate is also a former kickboxer.

The Tates are avid supporters of President Donald Trump.

What are they charged with in Romania?

The Tate brothers and two Romanian women were arrested in Bucharest in late 2022.

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism alleged the four defendants formed a criminal group in 2021 “in order to commit the crime of human trafficking” in Romania, the United States and Britain.

They were initially formally indicted last year.

In April, the Bucharest Tribunal ruled that a trial could start but didn’t set a date.

open image in gallery Police officers escort Andrew Tate, center, and brother Tristan to the Court of Appeal in Romania in February 2023 ( AP )

In December, a court in Bucharest ruled that the case against the Tates and the two Romanian women couldn’t go to trial because of multiple legal and procedural irregularities on the part of the prosecutors.

The case hasn’t been closed, and there is also a separate legal case against the brothers in Romania.

Andrew Tate has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors in Romania have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him. But they were charged with forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, among other charges.

What led to the travel ban being lifted?

DIICOT, Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, said in a statement on Thursday that prosecutors approved a “request to modify the obligation preventing the defendants from leaving Romania,” but that judicial control measures remained in place.

The agency didn’t say who had made the request.

The control measures include the requirement to “appear before judicial authorities whenever summoned,” the statement read.

The agency said the Tates were “warned that deliberately violating these obligations may result in judicial control being replaced with a stricter deprivation of liberty measure.”

Their departure came after Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu said this month that a U.S. official in the current Trump administration had expressed interest in the brothers’ legal case in Romania at the Munich Security Conference. The minister insisted it didn’t amount to pressure.