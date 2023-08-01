Andrew Tate claims ‘truth will be known very soon’ as he arrives at Court of Appeal

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan arrived at the Court of Appeal in Romania’s capital Bucharest on Tuesday 1 August.

The divisive social media personality, who is charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, claimed that “the truth will be known very soon” as he spoke to reporters outside the building.

He has appealed against a court’s decision to keep him and his brother under house arrest for the duration of his trial.

A decision is expected later on Tuesday.