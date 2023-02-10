For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A newborn baby and his mother have been rescued from the rubble in Turkey, around 90 hours after the first of the deadly earthquakes to strike the country and Syria.

The 10-day-old boy, named Yagiz, was retrieved from a wrecked building in the southern Hatay province, which has suffered terrible damage from the tremors.

The child being carefully taken out overnight, wrapped in a thermal blanket being carried to an ambulance. His mother was brought out on a stretcher. Both were taken to hospital for checks and treatment.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu tweeted that the rescue happened in the town of Samandag.

As the morning progressed, there were a number of other rescues. Six people were pulled from a collapsed building in Iskenderun, also in Hatay province, after spending 101 hours beneath the rubble, rescue workers in have said.

The six people, all relatives, were helped to survive by huddling together in a small pocket left within the collapsed building, said Murat Baygul, a search and rescue worker told the Associated Press.

Elsewhere, a teenager was pulled largely unscathed from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, close to the epicentre of the first earthquake. However, the chances of finding many more survivors four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed tens of thousands are shrinking by the hour.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, killing more than 20,000 people and leaving many more injured. Tens of thousands have also been left homeless. The first tremor was followed by another 7.5 magnitude quake in central Turkey and dozens of aftershocks.

The Independent is appealing for help in raising urgently needed funds following the deadliest earthquake to hit Turkey and Syria in almost a century

Before dawn on Friday in Gaziantep, rescuers pulled Adnan Muhammed Korkut from the basement where had been trapped since the tremor struck on Monday.

The 17-year-old beamed a smile at the crowd of friends and relatives who cried tears of joy as he was carried out and put onto a stretcher.

"Thank God you arrived," he said, embracing his mother and others who leaned down to kiss and hug him as he was being loaded into an ambulance. "Thank you everyone."

Trapped for 94 hours, but not crushed, the teenager said he had been forced to drink his own urine to slake his thirst. "I was able to survive that way," he said.

A rescue worker, identified only as Yasemin, told him: "I have a son just like you.

"I swear to you, I have not slept for four days. I swear I did not sleep; I was trying to get you out."

In Kahramanmaras, the city closest to the epicentre, a sports hall the size of a basketball court is among the buildings serving as a makeshift morgue to accommodate and identify bodies.

In north-western Syria, the first UN aid trucks since the quake to enter the rebel-controlled area from Turkey arrived on Thursday, underlining the difficulty of getting help to people there. The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday that it was already running out of stocks it already had in northwest Syria and called to open more border crossings from Turkey after both countries were ravaged by earthquakes.

"Northwest Syria, where 90 per cent of the population depends on humanitarian assistance, is a big concern. We have reached the people there, but we need to replenish our stocks," Corinne Fleischer, WFP Regional Director in the Middle East, Northern Africa and Eastern Europe, said.

"We are running out of stocks and we need access to bring new stocks in. The border crossing is open now, but we need to get new border crossings open."

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said that 14 trucks carrying humanitarian aid had crossed into northern Syria from Turkey on Friday, bound for Idlib.

"These convoys are carrying electric heaters, tents, blankets and other items to assist these people who have been displaced as a result of this catastrophic earthquake," said spokesperson Paul Dillon.

The winter weather and damage to roads and airports have hampered the response in both countries.

Turkey's disaster-management agency said more than 110,000 rescue personnel were now taking part in the effort and more than 5,500 vehicles, including tractors, cranes, bulldozers and excavators had been shipped.

The foreign ministry said 95 countries have offered help. The US said on Thursday that it will provide $85m (£70m) in urgent humanitarian assistance.

For regular updates on the appeal sign up to our Morning Headlines newsletter by clicking here

Associated Press contributed to this report