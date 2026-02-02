EU issues baby formula update after global recalls
Multiple countries have recalled baby formula over concerns it contains a dangerous toxin
The European Union's food safety watchdog has recommended a significant reduction in the acceptable threshold for a toxin found in infant formula, a move expected to trigger further product withdrawals globally.
The cereulide toxin, known to induce nausea and vomiting, has been traced to ingredients from a Chinese factory supplying major manufacturers including Nestlé, Danone, and Lactalis.
This contamination has already led to recalls in numerous countries, sparking considerable concern among parents.
The European Commission had tasked the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) with providing an urgent scientific threshold, or acute reference dose (ARfD), to guide governments and producers on when to remove affected products from sale.
In its assessment, EFSA proposed a stringent new limit of 0.014 micrograms per kilogram of body weight for infants.
The body highlighted that very young babies process substances differently and require enhanced protection, noting that vomiting was the primary short-term symptom considered when setting this new threshold.
France, which had anticipated EFSA's advice over the weekend, has already indicated that a tighter threshold would likely result in additional precautionary recalls across the market.
EFSA also estimated how much formula infants are likely to drink in a 24-hour period, allowing scientists to calculate when the new limit would be exceeded.
Based on those consumption levels, EFSA said that cereulide concentrations above 0.054 micrograms per litre in infant formula and 0.1 micrograms per litre in follow-on formula could pose a safety concern.
French investigators are looking into whether there is a link between the death of two infants and recalled formula products, the health ministry said, adding that there was no such evidence at this point. Results were expected in the coming days.
In the UK, Food Standards Agency confirmed the presence of a food poisoning toxin in some Nestle baby formula products.
The food giant recalled several batches of its SMA infant formula and follow-on formula earlier this month amid concerns they contained the cereulide toxin.
This oil plays an important role in infant development and is added to formula to ensure babies who are not breastfed receive it.
