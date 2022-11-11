Banksy unveils new artwork on destroyed building in Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Graffiti artist Banksy has appeared to confirm he is in Ukraine as he shared a picture of new artwork on a destroyed building.

The artist shared pictures of his latest piece spray painted on the wall of the war-torn building in Borodyanka, 35 miles from Kyiv.

Pictures posted on his official Instagram shows a woman in a leotard doing a handstand in the painting.

Earlier today, speculation rose that Banksy was working in Ukraine after a painting - which had his artistic style - of a child throwing a man to the floor in a judo outfit was discovered on a demolished building in the same town.

Graffiti of a child throwing a man on the floor in judo clothing (Getty Images)

Borodyanka was bombed extensively by Russian airstrikes at the start of the conflict.

Most of the town’s buildings have been destroyed, with residential blocks reduced to giant piles of rubble. Russian troops have since withdrawn from the area.

Another one of what is believed to be Banksy’s works appeared on the side of another destroyed building in the nearby city of Irpin, this time showing a woman in a leotard and a neck brace waving a ribbon.

Graffiti of a woman in a leotard and a neck brace waving a ribbon is seen on the wall of a destroyed building in Irpin (Getty Images)

Banksy has previously travelled into zones of conflict, leaving his mark in Palestine several times.

His first painting appeared on or near a huge wall erected by the Israelis, and in 2017, to mark the 100th anniversary of British control in Palestine, he opened a guesthouse called The Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem.