Court case to open into Paris 2015 attacks – follow live

French Gendarmes arrive at the Palais de Justice of Paris ahead of the start of the trial into the 2015 Paris attacks (AFP via Getty Images)

The trial is set to open into the terrorist attacks which left around 130 dead in Paris more than six years ago.

Gunmen with suicide vests attacked six bars and restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and a sports stadium in the French capital in November 2015 in a deadly jihadist rampage, which also wounded hundreds.

Scores of police gathered around the Palais de Justice courthouse in central Paris ahead of the trial of 20 men suspected of involvement in the attacks.

The French interior minister has warned the terrorist threat is especially high at times like the attack’s trial, which is due to start on Wednesday morning.