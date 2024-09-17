✕ Close Moment the super yacht sank amid a freak storm

An investigation into manslaughter following the deaths of seven people onboard the Bayesian superyacht is set to continue after specialist divers recovered video equipment that could explain how it sank.

Italian prosecutors will continue their probe after a source told Reuters Navy divers recovered parts of the deck, computer material, video surveillance systems, hard drives and various other equipment.

The electronic devices have been sent to specialised labs outside of Sicily to check their condition and possibly recover data, the source added.

British tech tycoon Mike Lynch’s boat had been moored near the port of Porticello on 19 August when it sank during the early hours of the morning amid a storm. It is now lying 50m below the surface.

Among those killed were Mr Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, who was due to begin studying at Oxford University in September, as well as four other family friends and associates.

Meanwhile, experts have warned freak weather patterns could lead to similar tragedies happening again in future.

Professor Yoav Yair, dean of the school of sustainability at Reichman University in Israel, said he was “very concerned” and it was a matter of “when and where” it would happen again.