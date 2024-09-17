Bayesian yacht sinking: Probe continues after video found by divers amid warning future disasters are likely
Italian prosecutors continue their investigation after divers recovered video equipment from the luxury yacht
An investigation into manslaughter following the deaths of seven people onboard the Bayesian superyacht is set to continue after specialist divers recovered video equipment that could explain how it sank.
Italian prosecutors will continue their probe after a source told Reuters Navy divers recovered parts of the deck, computer material, video surveillance systems, hard drives and various other equipment.
The electronic devices have been sent to specialised labs outside of Sicily to check their condition and possibly recover data, the source added.
British tech tycoon Mike Lynch’s boat had been moored near the port of Porticello on 19 August when it sank during the early hours of the morning amid a storm. It is now lying 50m below the surface.
Meanwhile, experts have warned freak weather patterns could lead to similar tragedies happening again in future.
Professor Yoav Yair, dean of the school of sustainability at Reichman University in Israel, said he was “very concerned” and it was a matter of “when and where” it would happen again.
Remotely controlled underwater vehicles and cave divers are looking to raise the yacht, which experts will examine in the coming days.
Italian navy recover video equipment
Italian Navy divers have recovered video surveillance equipment from the wreckage of billionaire Mike Lynch’s Bayesian superyacht that could explain how it sank.
The British tech tycoon’s boat had been moored near the port of Porticello on 19 August when it sank during the early hours of the morning. It is now lying 50m below the surface.
Among those killed were Mr Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, who had been due to begin studying at Oxford University in September, as well as four other family friends and associates.
The video equipment recovered could show if the crews left doors open on the Bayesian superyacht, which might have allowed the vessel to flood