Final moments of seven who died in Bayesian tragedy revealed by fire service boss

The final moments of the seven people who died in the Bayesian tragedy have been revealed by a fire brigade chief.

British tech mogul Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah were among the seven people who died after the Bayesian superyacht sank near Porticello at about 5am local time on Monday (19 August).

A manslaughter investigation has now been launched.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday (24 August), the fire brigade chief of Palermo, Bentivoglio Fiandra explained more about what is believed to have happened on board.

Mr Fiandra said: “The Bayesian sank stern-first and then rolled onto its right side.

“As a result, the victims tried to move on the left side of the boat, where the last air pockets remained.”