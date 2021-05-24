Belarus Ryanair ‘hijacking’ - live: European leaders discuss sanctions after ‘act of state terror’ condemned
European leaders are to discuss imposing possible sanctions on Belarus after a journalist opposing the country’s president Alexander Lukashenko was arrested when the Ryanair passenger jet carrying him and more than 120 passengers was forced to land in Minsk, following an alleged bomb threat.
With the presidency having said Mr Lukashenko personally sent a fighter jet to to escort the plane as it travelled from Greece to Lithuania, UK foreign affairs committee chair Tom Tugendhat and his counterparts in the US, Germany and several other European nations denounced the incident as “an act of state terror”.
As some called for all flights to avoid Belarusian airspace on Monday morning, a university in Vilnius said one of its students, 23-year-old Sofia Sapega, believed to have been travelling onboard with Roman Protasevich – who reportedly fears the death penalty could await him in Belarus – had also been detained after the plane was grounded.
Vilnius university says student Sofia Sapega also detained in Minsk
A Belarusian university in Vilnius said its student Sofia Sapega, 23, has also been detained in Minsk and is demanding her release.
The detention of Ms Sapega – a Master’s student who the university said had been on holiday in Greece with journalist Roman Protasevich – was confirmed by her family, the European Humanities University (EHU) told Reuters.
A Lithuanian passenger, who gave his name only as Mantas, said that upon on hearing the news the plane was being diverted, Mr Protasevich pulled a laptop and a phone from the overhead locker and gave them to a female companion. On landing, Mr Protasevich was immediately separated, Mantas said.
Ms Sapega, who is a Russian citizen, was flying to Vilnius to defend her Master's thesis at the university to graduate from her five-year course, the university said in a statement.
“As a result of a cover operation by the Belarusian authorities, the student was detained by the Administration of the Investigative Committee for the city of Minsk on groundless and made-up conditions,” the statement said.
“We protest against the unjustified detention of the member of EHU community,” it added.
Simon Calder: Ryanair ‘hijack’ could have serious consequences for Belarus
With international outcry growing this morning, our veteran travel correspondent Simon Calder believes there could be serious implications for Belarus:
Ryanair ‘hijack’ to Minsk could have serious consequences for Belarus
Analysis: Belarus airspace could be closed to EU and UK-registered aircraft if claims surrounding flight are substantiated
Lukashenko critic held after Ryanair flight diverted to Belarus in ‘attack on democracy’
For those of you just catching up on this story now, here’s our report from Sunday evening:
Lukashenko critic held after Ryanair flight diverted to Belarus in ‘attack on democracy’
European Commission condemns ‘outrageous and illegal behaviour of the regime’ in Minsk
Good morning, we’ll be using this liveblog to follow the latest developments after a Ryanair passenger jet carrying a dissident journalist was dramatically grounded in Minsk.
