A woman stands with a poster reading ‘Where is Roman [Protasevich]?!’ in the arrival area as passengers disembark from a Ryanair passenger plane from Athens (Petras Malukas/AFP via Getty Images)

European leaders are to discuss imposing possible sanctions on Belarus after a journalist opposing the country’s president Alexander Lukashenko was arrested when the Ryanair passenger jet carrying him and more than 120 passengers was forced to land in Minsk, following an alleged bomb threat.

With the presidency having said Mr Lukashenko personally sent a fighter jet to to escort the plane as it travelled from Greece to Lithuania, UK foreign affairs committee chair Tom Tugendhat and his counterparts in the US, Germany and several other European nations denounced the incident as “an act of state terror”.

As some called for all flights to avoid Belarusian airspace on Monday morning, a university in Vilnius said one of its students, 23-year-old Sofia Sapega, believed to have been travelling onboard with Roman Protasevich – who reportedly fears the death penalty could await him in Belarus – had also been detained after the plane was grounded.

