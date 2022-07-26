Jump to content
British tourist, 21, killed after being struck by helicopter blades in Greece

Man killed instantly by aircraft, according to reports

Thomas Kingsley
Tuesday 26 July 2022 08:23
<p>The family were due to fly back to Britain from Athens International Airport</p>

The family were due to fly back to Britain from Athens International Airport

(Getty )

A young British tourist has been killed in Greece after being struck by helicopter blades.

The 21-year-old male, who has not yet been formally identified, was caught in the horrific accident on Monday after exiting the aircraft at a private airport in Spata, along with three other tourists, including his sister, according to reports.

He reportedly walked behind the Bell 407 helicopter while its engines were still on and was struck by the aircraft's tail rotor.

The pilot reportedly radioed his colleague on board another helicopter, which had the man's parents on, to raise the alarm.

The incident is still being investigated but it is understood the man suffered critical injuries in the incident, which happened around 6.20pm local time (4.20pm BST). Emergency services were called to the private heliport on the outskirts of Athens but the victim is thought to have been killed almost instantly by the high-speed rotor.

The Briton was struck by a Bell-407 helicopter, according to reports

(Creative Commons)

Greek media reported that four people had been in the first helicopter and they had been returning from Mykonos and planned to travel to Athens International Airport, where they would fly to Britain.

A police source told The Sun: “We are talking about a tragedy - an unprecedented tragedy that never should have happened.

“The cause is being investigated but it remains unclear why this happened or was allowed to happen when rotor blades pose such an obvious danger.”

The pilot of the second helicopter chose to divert from the private airport in Spata and instead made an unscheduled landing at Athens International Airport to prevent the man's parents witnessing the scene of the tragic accident.

Police sources did not reveal the family involved.

Reports suggest the investigation will cover how the passengers were allowed to get off the helicopter while the rotor blades were still in motion.

Locals told The Sun that limousines were waiting at the heliport in Spata, ready to ferry them to a private jet stationed at Athens International Airport.

The Independent has approached the Foreign Office for comment.

