British Ports Association denies Liz Truss' claim Brexit isn't causing Dover chaos

Mark Simmonds, director of policy at the British Ports Association has said Brexit is responsible for delays at Dover, just hours after Liz Truss blamed the French authorities.

Extra post-Brexit border checks have seen travellers and truckers waiting up to 18 hours.

"There's a harder border than there was before," Simmonds says. "We've been saying for years that extra checks would have an impact on capacity at certain ports.”

He did however add that returning traffic shouldn't experience delays.

