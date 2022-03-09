Chernobyl has stopped sending safety signals to nuclear authorities after the plant was taken over by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

Officials said it was also “increasingly urgent and important” to rotate staff who had been working since forces took control around two weeks ago.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) provided an update on the situation at Chernobyl on Tuesday night, saying safeguard monitoring systems - which monitor nuclear material - had stopped sending data to the United Nations watchdog.

The organisation - which aims to prevent the use of nuclear energy for military purposes - said it was looking into the safety monitoring systems at other locations in Ukraine.

Russia has targeted Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, and Chernobyl since it launched its invasion in late February.

Forces have also fired rockets at a physics institute containing a nuclear reactor in Kharkiv, Urkaine’s second-largest city.

An energy expert warned on Tuesday Russia could be attacking and taking over key nuclear sites to give it leverage to blackmail the international community.

Authorities have raised concerns over staff at the Chernobyl plant since it was taken over on 24 February, which were renewed by the IAEA in its statement on Tuesday.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the IAEA director general, said: “I’m deeply concerned about the difficult and stressful situation facing staff at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the potential risks this entails for nuclear safety.

He added: “I call on the forces in effective control of the site to urgently facilitate the safe rotation of personnel there.”

