Russian forces ‘fire rockets at physics institute in Kharkiv with nuclear reactor inside’
Russia’s forces are firing rockets at a physics institute in Kharkiv which contains nuclear material and a reactor, Ukraine's national security service has claimed.
A strike on the nuclear facility could lead to “large-scale ecological disaster”, the security service warned.
It claimed that Moscow’s forces are firing missiles from Grad launchers, which do not have precise targeting, raising concerns that one could go astray.
The Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology houses a nuclear research facility called Neutron Source.
Ukraine’s first deputy minister of foreign affairs Emine Dzheppar said the installation contains 37 nuclear fuel cells in its core.
Ukraine “continues to collect evidence of [Russian] war crimes for the Hague”, Ms Dzheppar said, referencing the investigation opened by the International Criminal Court this week.
More follows...
