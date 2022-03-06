Mariupol evacuation halted again ‘due to Russian shelling’
The Ukrainian city of Mariupol has halted the evacuation of its citizens for the second day in a row, saying it could not go ahead due to Russian shelling.
Authorities said it would be “extremely dangerous” to proceed as planned on Sunday as the industrial port city remained under attack despite a temporary ceasefire agreement.
It was the second time the evacuation was called off over the weekend, with Russia accused of not respecting the truce on both occasions.
