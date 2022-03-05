Russian attacks on Mariupol continue despite ceasefire and evacuation, Ukraine says

The planned evacuation of Mariupol’s citizens has been postponed as Russia continues to attack the city, deputy mayor Serhiy Orlov has said.

It was reported that Vladimir Putin's forces had announced a ceasefire to allow civilians to evacuate on Saturday, but Mr Orlov claimed that "wasn't true" and that fighting is ongoing near the escape route.

"The shelling stops for a little time but then it continues," he said.

"We understand that it was not true [the ceasefire] from Russia's side. They continue to destroy Mariupol."

