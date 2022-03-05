Vladimir Putin has warned that any country recognising a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be viewed by Russia as "participants of the military conflict."

"Any move in this direction will be viewed by us as a participation in the armed conflict," the Russian president told female Aeroflot pilot trainees.

His comments come after Volodymyr Zelensky hit out at Nato for failing to declare one, accusing the alliance of inaction.

