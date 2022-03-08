Vladimir Putin has other “grisly” options he can use before turning to nuclear weapons, Michael Gove has suggested.

The secretary of state for levelling up added that “none of us should imagine” that the Russian president is going to “immediately escalate” to nuclear warfare.

“It’s the case that there are a number of other options - all grisly - that he has at his disposal before he ever goes anywhere near the use of battlefield tactical nuclear weapons,” Mr Gove said.

