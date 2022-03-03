China asked Vladimir Putin to delay Russia’s invasion of Ukraine until after the Winter Olympics in Beijing finished, say US officials.

Senior Chinese officials made the request to their Russian counterparts in early February, according to senior Biden administration officials and a European official.

The information was collected by a Western intelligence service ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and was considered to be credible, according to The New York Times.

Mr Putin met with President Xi Jinping of China in Beijing on 4 February before the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

The closing ceremony was held on 20 February, and on 21 February Russia ordered more troops into an area of eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russia insurgents.

Mr Putin then ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of 24 February, with American and European officials telling the newspaper they found it hard to believe the timing was a coincidence.

Russia may have been sensitive to the timing of the invasion because the country invaded Georgia in August 2008 as China hosted the summer Olympics.

“These claims are speculation without any basis, and are intended to blame-shift and smear China,” Liu Pengyu, the Chinese embassy spokesman in Washington told The New York Times.

The Independent has reached out to the Chinese embassy for comment.