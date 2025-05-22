Crete earthquake latest: Tsunami warning issued as Greek island hit by magnitude 6 tremor
Residents in eastern Crete say earthquake woke them in the early morning as their beds started shaking
A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.0 has struck off the coast of Crete in Greece, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 77 kilometres (48 miles).
GFZ initially reported a magnitude of 6.5 before revising it.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) issued a tsunami warning, advising residents in Greece, Turkey, Italy, France, and Portugal to follow guidance from their local authorities.
The quake was felt across the Aegean Sea, reaching parts of Turkey, Israel and north Africa.
Residents in eastern Crete shared on the EMSC website that the tremor woke them as their beds began to shake, though no evacuation orders were issued.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Crete is a seismological hotspot, along a complex fault boundary between the African and Eurasian tectonic plates. While most quakes are mild, stronger ones – such as the deadly 2021 quake also centred near Crete – have caused damage in the past.
Move away from the coast and reach higher ground, government issues directive
A national directive issued by the Greek government after Thursday’s massive earthquake off the coast of Crete urged tourists to “move away from the coast and reach a higher place”.
While no injuries or major damage have been reported, emergency services on the island remain on high alert, authorities said.
The quake, felt as far as Turkey and Egypt, follows another tremor recorded just last week that had already raised safety concerns for Crete and Rhodes.
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Crete, Greece, on Thursday morning, prompting a tsunami warning from European authorities.
The tremor’s epicentre was located 58 km north-northeast of Elounda at a depth of 69 km.
Residents in Greece, Turkey, Italy, France, and Portugal were urged to follow updates from their local authorities.
