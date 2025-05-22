Tsunami warning after Greece hit by magnitude 6 earthquake

NewsWorldEuropeTsunami warning after Greece hit by magnitude 6 earthquakeStuti MishraThursday 22 May 2025 05:20 BSTComments(The Independent)A tsunami warning has been issued by European authorities after a magnitude 6 earthquake struck off the coast of Crete in Greece on Thursday. More to followMore aboutEarthquakeJoin our commenting forumJoin thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
