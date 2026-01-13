Who is attending Davos? Trump to lead largest-ever US delegation to 2026 event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump is set to return to the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, next week, leading a record-sized US delegation, organisers announced on Tuesday.

The Geneva-based think tank, which organises the prestigious gathering, noted that Mr Trump's assertive foreign policy, particularly on issues such as Venezuela and Greenland in recent months, has stirred concerns among both allies and adversaries. He will be joined by five Cabinet secretaries and other senior officials for the event, running from Monday until 23 January.

The Alpine resort is preparing to host 3,000 participants from 130 countries, including 850 chief executives and chairs of the world's top companies, the forum confirmed.

open image in gallery The Congress Center and the town of Davos ahead of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Switzerland ( REUTERS )

Forum President Borge Brende stated that six leaders from the Group of Seven nations, including Mr Trump, are expected to attend. They will be joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Syria's Ahmad al-Sharaa, among other prominent global figures.

A total of 64 heads of state or government are expected so far — also a record — though that number could increase before the start of the event, he said.

China's delegation will be headed by Vice Premier He Lifeng, Beijing's top trade official, Brende said.

Among the scores of other high-profile attendees expected are European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as well as tech industry titans Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

open image in gallery Attendees listen to a virtual speech delivered by U.S. president Donald Trump in 2025. ( AP )

Brende said the U.S. delegation will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, along with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The forum, which held its first annual meeting in 1971, has long been a hub of dialogue, debate and deal-making. Trump has already attended twice while president, and was beamed in by video last year just days after being inaugurated for his second term.

Critics call it a venue for the world's elites to hobnob and do business that sometimes comes at the expense of workers, the impoverished or people on the margins of society. The forum counters that its stated goal is "improving the state of the world" and insists many advocacy groups, academics and cultural leaders have an important role too.

This year's edition will be the first annual meeting not headed by forum founder Klaus Schwab, who resigned last year. He's been succeeded by interim co-chairs Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of New York-based investment management company BlackRock, and Andre Hoffmann, the vice chairman of Swiss pharmaceuticals company Roche Holdings.