Police probe as two dogs found dead in lake with weight attached

Police have appealed for information after two dogs were found dead in a lake in Co Tyrone.

A report was sent to police that the dogs had been found with a weight attached to them in the lake in the Carricklongfield Road area of Aughnacloy.

The PSNI said a post-mortem examination will be carried out and they were in touch with the local dog warden.

Inspector Hughes said: “Officers received a report that the dogs were found weighted down in the water shortly after 7pm on Friday August 4.

“The dogs were removed from the lake and have been taken to a vet where a post-mortem will be carried out in due course. We are engaging with the local dog warden.

“Anyone who noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1562 of 04/08/23.”

A report can be submitted online through the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.