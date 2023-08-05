Teenager smashes Mercedes into garage while family at home in Derby

Shocking footage shows the moment a Mercedes-Benz driven by a teenager smashed into a garage while a mother and daughter were at home in Derby on Sunday, 30 July.

Sukie Singh, 50, was not at home when the car hit his property in Littleover, but his family were and rushed out to help the passengers emerging from the wreck.

Derbyshire Police said the driver, 19, and another teenage passenger were taken to hospital.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, authorities added.